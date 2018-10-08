1008hornets-asf

Your four to six paragraph intro goes here.
Your four to six paragraph intro goes here.
Your four to six paragraph intro goes here.
Your four to six paragraph intro goes here.
Your four to six paragraph intro goes here.
Your four to six paragraph intro goes here.
Three who mattered
Name Here: Why this player mattered.
Name Here: Why this player mattered.
Name Here: Why this player mattered.
Observations
▪ Observation here in 20-25 words.
▪ Observation here in 20-25 words.
▪ Observation here in 20-25 words.
▪ Observation here in 20-25 words.
▪ Observation here in 20-25 words.
Worth mentioning
▪ Short news nugget goes right here.
▪ Short news nugget goes right here.
▪ Short news nugget goes right here.
They said it
“xxBestquotexx.” – xxAttributionwithadditionalinfoifnecessaryxx.
“xxBestquotexx.” – xxAttributionwithadditionalinfoifnecessaryxx.
“xxBestquotexx.” – xxAttributionwithadditionalinfoifnecessaryxx.
Report card
A+ OFFENSE: This would be a sentence about the Hornets’ offensive performance in the game. This would be a second sentence about the Hornets’ offense.
B DEFENSE: This would be a sentence about the Hornets’ offensive performance in the game. This would be a second sentence about the Hornets’ offense.
C- COACHING: This would be a sentence about the Hornets’ offensive performance in the game. This would be a second sentence about the Hornets’ offense.
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell
Comments