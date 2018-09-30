The Charlotte Hornets lose a starter Sunday in exhibition in Boston

Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms Sunday, and was ruled out for the second half of a preseason exhibition against the Celtics in Boston.
Kidd-Gilchrist started Sunday, after coming off the bench in the Hornets’ first exhibition, also against the Celtics, Friday in Chapel Hill. The 6-7 Kidd-Gilchrist has a different role for new coach James Borrego, playing primarily power forward after being a starter the first six seasons of his NBA career at small forward.
Kidd-Gilchrist moved back into the starting lineup Sunday because Marvin Williams was one of three Hornets who Borrego chose not to use. Tony Parker and Cody Zeller were also healthy scratches.
Kidd-Gilchrist being asked to play power forward is part of a broader shift of positions by Borrego. Nic Batum moved from shooting guard to small forward. That opens a starting spot at shooting guard. Jeremy Lamb has started the first two exhibitions at shooting guard and Malik Monk is also a contender to start at that position.
The No. 2 overall pick out of Kentucky in 2012, Kidd-Gilchrist has a prior concussion history in his NBA career: In February of 2013, Kidd-Gilchrist took a blow to the head, colliding with then-teammate Jeff Taylor during a road game in Houston. He was knocked unconscious, had to be wheeled off the court, and spent a night in a local hospital .
Comments