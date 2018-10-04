Hornets mailbag: Frank Kaminsky’s fate, Miles Bridges’ rise, who could be traded

Based on your questions, Charlotte Hornets fans are really curious about how coach James Borrego will use the centers this season. Me, too.
The biggest personnel question going into training camp was who would start at shooting guard between Jeremy Lamb and Malik Monk. Lamb looks like the favorite now. The second-biggest question: Minutes distribution at center — Cody Zeller as the starter and then what? ...
That tips off the questions for this edition of Hornets Mailbag:
Q. I know it’s early, but I get the feeling Frank Kaminsky might spend a lot of time on the bench this season. Thoughts?
A. I should note this question was submitted before Kaminsky played only eight minutes Tuesday against the Miami Heat, missing all four of his shots. It certainly wasn’t encouraging for Kaminsky, who is playing mostly center after three seasons as an NBA power forward.
Willy Hernangomez played far better — 16 points and 10 rebounds — and the playing time (17 minutes) reflected that.
I asked coach James Borrego before Tuesday’s game if he anticipates the minutes mix at center fluctuating throughout the season, particularly since he has four centers of such differing skill sets. Borrego said he’d like to have a more set rotation, but that only happens if the players’ performance establishes a clear pecking order.
Do I think Kaminsky’s playing time is at risk? Definitely. Do I think all this has been decided based on three exhibitions? No.
Q. How good is Willy going to be?
A. I compare Hernangomez now to Lamb when the Hornets traded for him in the summer of 2015: You can see the potential, but you can also see he’s still figuring out how to be an NBA player. Hernangomez had a good summer as far as adding strength and working on his shooting range. In a half-season with the Hornets, following the trade with the New York Knicks, Hernangomez demonstrated low-post scoring and rebounding.
If Hernangomez plays so well that he secures most of the center minutes behind Zeller, I could see the Hornets making Kaminsky available in a trade. Hernangomez playing well could also influence whether the Hornets make a $5 million qualifying offer to restrict Kaminsky’s free-agency after this season.
Q. Is anyone on this team untouchable in a trade besides Kemba Walker? Seems like they could leverage some depth into a legitimate No. 2 option to play alongside Kemba.
A. I disagree that Kemba is “untouchable” in trade, but I agree his status is entirely different from anyone else’s on this roster.
Regarding the second half of the question, it’s correct that the Hornets have depth at the wing positions and at center. But it’s not as if another team would so crave a Kaminsky or Dwayne Bacon that you could package two or three non-starters for a player good enough to be the Hornets’ second-best scoring option.
Occasionally, an NFL team will give up a prospect to address depth elsewhere because football teams must fill so many positions. That seldom happens in the NBA; with only five starters and about eight rotation players per team, quality trumps quantity in basketball.
Q. Who do you anticipate having a more productive/impactful season, Monk or Miles Bridges?
A. Great question. Two weeks ago, I would have replied Monk for sure, but Bridges is developing so quickly that I’d call that one a dead heat. The fact that Bridges is already playing multiple front-court positions will make it so much easier for Borrego to find him minutes. Monk is a shooting guard; I don’t see him playing much point guard with Tony Parker and Devonte Graham on this roster.
Bridges appears much more ready to contribute as a rookie than Monk was a year ago. A lot could factor into that, including that Bridges spent two seasons in college basketball at Michigan State, as opposed to Monk’s one season at Kentucky.
Q. Do you think Graham will fill the role of productive backup to Kemba, which we couldn’t seem to find in previous seasons?
A. Eventually, yes. Graham looks to me like a much better prospect than this franchise has typically found in the second round. However, rookie Graham isn’t ready right now to be in an NBA game with the result up for grabs; the backup job is Tony Parker’s. Graham has great models to learn from in Walker and Parker.
Q. Could you see any players, such as Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, getting traded with so much competition at the forward spots?
A. The biggest impediment to trading Kidd-Gilchrist is his contract; he makes $13 million guaranteed this season and next season. I don’t know why another team would choose to absorb that contract without sending an equally bad contract back to the Hornets.
Q. If he continues his strong play, do you think Bridges will earn a starting spot to begin this season?
A. Well as Bridges has played, I don’t see him as a starter in the season opener unless there are major injuries over the next two weeks at the forward positions. I would focus more on whether Bridges is in the rotation, and I think he will be. If he averages 20 minutes per game, you can pronounce his rookie season a success.
Comments