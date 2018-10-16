Here’s a player-by-player look at the 2018-19 Charlotte Hornets

Observer NBA writer Rick Bonnell’s player-by-player look at the 2018-19 Charlotte Hornets:
No. 7 DWAYNE BACON
Positions: Small forward, shooting guard
Season: 2nd
What we learned from the preseason: That despite him having a strong, athletic body, the abundance of options at the wing positions has him sitting outside the rotation for the opener. It might take one or more injuries to others to get Bacon playing time, but that certainly doesn’t mean he’s not an asset.
No. 5 NIC BATUM
Positions: Small forward, shooting guard
Season: 11th
What we learned from the preseason: That Batum is happy to play alongside a shooting guard (whether it be Jeremy Lamb or Malik Monk) who is a more score-first guy than he is. Batum needs a bounce-back season that included an elbow injury and a struggle to collaborate effectively with the departed Dwight Howard.
No. 8 BISMACK BIYOMBO
Position: Center
Season: 8th
What we learned from the preseason: That coach James Borrego, armed with a variety of centers, isn’t enthused about playing someone so limited offensively. Biyombo played just 15 minutes in five preseason exhibitions. He makes $17 million this season, and barring a slew of injuries, he might be bolted to the bench.
No. 0 MILES BRIDGES
Positions: Small forward, power forward, center
Season: 1st
What we learned from the preseason: That he is a quick learner, will play multiple NBA positions, has a lot of skill and can be a bit of a bully on the court (as in a good way). This rookie developed quickly enough that he changed Borrego’s preseason plan. That doesn’t mean he won’t have adjustment challenges in the regular season.
No. 31 JOE CHEALEY
Positions: Point guard, shooting guard
Season: 1st
What we learned from the preseason: Chealey, an undrafted rookie, showed poise at Las Vegas summer league that got him a training camp invitation. Borrego likes the calm with which he plays and practices. But he’s a long-term project headed for Greensboro.
No. 4 DEVONTE GRAHAM
Positions: Point guard
Season: 1st
What we learned from the preseason: He did nothing in the preseason to undermine the positive impression he left in summer league. Tony Parker’s presence means there is no urgency for him to play as a rookie, but he will play occasionally, both to get him some experience and attempt to keep 36-year-old Parker fresh.
No. 41 WILLY HERNANGOMEZ
Positions: Center
Season: 3rd
What we learned from the preseason: That he saw opportunity over the summer and responded with better conditioning and extended shooting range. He enters the regular season as Cody Zeller’s backup at center and his trajectory is definitely upward.
No. 44 FRANK KAMINSKY
Positions: Center, power forward
Season: 4th
What we learned from the preseason: That he didn’t impress Borrego enough to beat out Hernangomez for the center minutes behind Zeller. Kaminsky has been asked to play center, after spending his first three NBA seasons primarily at power forward. So far, not so good..
No. 3 JEREMY LAMB
Positions: Small forward, shooting guard
Season: 7th
What we learned from the preseason: That he’s improved enough as a defender and in overall confidence to be an NBA starter more than as an occasional fill-in. Borrego was pleasantly surprised by his ability to make plays for teammates.
No. 14 MICHAEL KIDD-GILCHRIST
Positions: Power forward, small forward
Season: 7th
What we learned from the preseason: That he’s working to adapt what he does to whatever the label is - whether he’s a power forward or small forward, whether he’s a starter or a reserve. At the end of the day, he’s there to provide defense, rebounding and physicality.
No. 55 J.P. MACURA
Position: Shooting guard
Season: 1st
What we learned from the preseason: Despite not being drafted, Macura didn’t look intimidated at summer league, and that carried over into the preseason. He will spend most of the season in Greensboro.
No. 1 MALIK MONK
Position: Shooting guard
Season: 2nd
What we learned from the preseason: A pelvic contusion at training camp caused him to miss a couple of practices and the first exhibition, which slowed him competing with Lamb for the starting job. But he’ll play a lot in the second unit in collaboration with Parker.
No. 9 TONY PARKER
Position: Point guard
Season: 18th season
What we learned from the preseason: That while Parker seems to be well physically, Borrego will be careful with his playing time to keep him as fresh and healthy as possible at 36. That means he might sit out some games.
No. 15 KEMBA WALKER
Position: Point guard
Season: 8th season
What we learned from the preseason: That he’s adaptive to what Borrego is asking for, whether that be playing some off the ball or pushing the offense at a faster pace. Walker wants to stay in Charlotte beyond his current contract and the Hornets want him here. But free agency in July is hard to project.
No. 2 MARVIN WILLIAMS
Position: Power forward
Season: 14th
What we learned from the preseason: That while management said only Walker was a lock to start, there was no real question Williams was their best option at power forward. Within the current roster, it’s hard to see that changing, unless eventually Borrego is comfortable starting Bridges there.
No. 40 CODY ZELLER
Position: Center
Season: 6th
What we learned from the preseason: That doing whatever they can to keep Zeller healthy, after he played only 33 games last season, is a priority. That will play out with Zeller being held out of some regular-season practices after he had surgery and on-going pain in his left knee.
