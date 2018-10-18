NBA star Stephen Curry producing faith-based Hollywood film

NBA superstar Stephen Curry announced on Twitter late Thursday that he will serve as an executive producer of the faith-based Hollywood drama, “Breakthrough .”

“First project EP in theaters April 2019,” Curry tweeted.

Curry’s tweet included an “exclusive” article from The Hollywood Reporter announcing his role with the Fox 2000 film.

SIGN UP

First project EP in theaters April 2019 @DeVonFranklin https://t.co/IxtK6r4F1W — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 18, 2018

The movie is based on author Joyce Smith’s “Breakthrough: The Miraculous Story of a Mother’s Faith and Her Child’s Resurrection.”

The nonfiction book recounts how Smith’s 14-year-old son “lay lifeless” in a hospital after he fell through ice on a Missouri lake, according to a synopsis on GoodReads.com. His heart began to beat again when Joyce Smith “cried out to God in a loud voice to save him,” according to the synopsis.

The Davidson College grad’s involvement in the film is “one of the first” for his “burgeoning media career,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In an article published April 24, 2018, The Charlotte Observer reported that Curry planned to focus on family, faith and sports themes in film, TV and other projects he intends to develop with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

In announcing the multiyear partnership, Sony said Curry and the company he co-founded, Unanimous Media, would base their production headquarters on the Sony back lot in Culver City, Calif., according to an article in The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

Variety magazine called the partnership “the biggest media deal of any athlete to date,” although financial terms were not disclosed, the Observer reported.

SHARE COPY LINK NBA MVP Stephen Curry goes through his dribbling routine before the Golden State Warriors' game with the Denver Nuggets.

SHARE COPY LINK Former Davidson Wildcats star and NBA All Star Stephen Curry returned to the Davidson College campus on Thursday to take the first shot in the team's new practice facility and have a question-and-answer session with students.