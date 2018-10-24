Hornets mailbag: Could Kemba Walker play so well he’d price himself out of Charlotte?

Strikingly, after back-to-back All-Star seasons, Kemba Walker hit yet another level the first week of this NBA season.
He was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week (the sixth time he’s won that award) after leading the NBA in scoring (35.3 points per game) and average 3-pointers made (6.3). Walker has embraced new coach James Borrego’s plan to play him more off the ball, and he’s thrived.
A reader wonders if that could end up biting the Hornets when Walker becomes an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NBA career in July.
That leads off your questions for this Hornets mailbag:
Q. If Kemba keeps playing the way he is, can the Hornets afford to re-sign him?
A. Understandable question, since a maximum-salary contract is unprecedented for this franchise since the NBA returned to Charlotte in 2004.
The key here is how you interpret the word “afford.” The most basic fact is the team holding a player’s Larry Bird Rights (as the Hornets would with Kemba) can always offer that player more money to re-sign than any other team. Under existing rules (thank you, ESPN’s Bobby Marks, for the expertise!), the Hornets could offer Walker five seasons and just under $190 million (if he earns All-NBA, it could rise to $221 million over five seasons). The most another team could offer is $140 million over four seasons.
There is a separate conversation about whether the Hornets will choose to offer the maximum. They obviously already have heavy financial obligations, including the $52 million-plus owed Nic Batum for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.
Bottom line: Walker has said repeatedly he wants to stay in Charlotte and Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak has said repeatedly he and owner Michael Jordan want Walker to end his career as a Hornet.
In his most recent comments on Walker’s free agency, Kupchak said, “If we play well and we’re fun to watch and we win games, everything will take care of itself.”
OK, that sounds like they’re prepared to pay what it takes to retain Walker if he’s that good and it translates into team success. We’ll see.
Q. Do you think Willy Hernangomez has outplayed Cody Zeller (at center) so far? Could you see Borrego making a switch in the starting lineup?
A. I thought the two most significant developments of the preseason were rookie Miles Bridges’ development and Hernangomez showing he’s ready to realize his potential. I would compare Hernangomez’s summer to Jeremy Lamb’s two years ago for the positive impression he left with the coaches.
Has Hernangomez played better than Zeller so far? I’d say yes, but I’d caution this is a small sample size. Borrego has said his biggest agenda with Zeller is keeping him fresh and healthy this season, and that included limiting his participation some in preseason activity after knee surgery last season.
Could I see Borrego starting Hernangomez? Sure, but I’d pay more attention to minutes distribution and who plays in clutch time, particularly the fourth quarter of a close game.
Q. I know it’s early, but any trade scenario you can think of that would make us better? Preferably, where Batum is sent elsewhere?
A. I think if Batum was traded, it would come in a package with Walker, so no. I do think it’s time for fans to make some peace with Batum’s contract. Blame the front office and ownership for the price, not the player for accepting the deal.
I’m not saying Batum shouldn’t be held accountable for performance, but there’s a difference between that and making it his fault he appears to be overpaid.
Q. Do you think discussions are being had about Dwayne Bacon or Frank Kaminsky for a possible trade?
A. Bonnell’s Rule: Never dismiss the possibility the Hornets are in trade discussions. Trading has been in this franchise’s DNA since the NBA returned to Charlotte.
As you imply, Kaminsky and Bacon are the most logical names that would be in play, because they are guys who have been outside the rotation so far who are on affordable salaries and who could be of use to other teams with needs.
My caution: Kaminsky and Bacon are also your fall-back positions if injuries occur. Murphy’s Law says right after you make a trade, you’ll suffer an injury at the very position where you just reduced your depth.
Q. You think Kaminsky will contribute any or has he sealed his fate?
A. A whole lot happens over an 82-game NBA schedule, much of it beyond a team’s control. It would take just one injury to a big man for Kaminsky or Bismack Biyombo to be back in the mix. However, if things continue on their current course, it seems unlikely the Hornets would make that qualifying offer (about $5 million for next season) to restrict Kaminsky’s free agency.
Q. Why am I concerned about Bacon’s psyche? He seemed to be raising expectations in the off-season, but it hasn’t yet resulted in playing time this season.
A. It was obvious over the summer that the way this roster was configured, a wing player good enough to get some minutes would start the season outside the rotation. That’s now Bacon, who was drafted in the middle of the second round in 2017, but has shown potential.
Not everyone can play; you start trying to play an 11-man rotation in the NBA and you’ve created a mess. As I mentioned about Kaminsky, it’s a long season and injuries happen, so no one’s fate is defined by four games.
Q. Can you see a scenario where Michael Kidd-Gilchrist could start over Marvin Williams, particularly when matched against teams with a smaller starting power forward?
A. I’d call that unlikely assuming Williams stays healthy. One of the changes Borrego advocated was the Hornets taking more 3s; obviously that is not Kidd-Gichrist’s strength. MKG should be lauded for how well he’s adapted to the role Borrego has asked him to fill. I don’t know that I’d tinker with that.
