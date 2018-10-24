Late free throws lift Chicago Bulls over Charlotte Hornets

Zach LaVine made two free throws with 0.5 seconds left to give the Chicago Bulls their first victory of the season, 112-110 over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
LaVine was fouled driving to the basket. He finished with 32 points for his fourth straight 30-point game to start the season.
Cameron Payne scored all of his career-high 21 points in the second half, going 7 for 11 on 3 pointers for Chicago in the opener of the home-and-home set with the Hornets.
Kemba Walker had 23 points on 5-for-14 shooting for Charlotte, which lost its second straight game.
The Bulls had a 54-53 halftime lead mainly thanks to 35 bench points. Jabari Parker had nine, and Cristiano Felicio and Chandler Hutchison had eight apiece. The trio combined to go 10 for 14 from the field. Before Wednesday, Felicio hadn’t played this season and Hutchison had a total of three points in two games.
Chicago stretched the advantage to 85-74 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the third on a 3-pointer by Payne – his fifth of the quarter.
The lead was 88-78 with a minute remaining in the third before Charlotte ran off 11 straight points – capped by Tony Parker’s jumper – to grab an 89-88 edge with 10 1/2 minutes to play in the fourth.
After the teams traded baskets and the lead for a few minutes, the Hornets seemingly took control with a 103-98 lead with 5 1/2 left. The Bulls, though, rallied to tie it at 105 on a Payne 3-pointer with 3:34 to play.
With the score tied at 110 with 5 seconds to go, Charlotte had a chance for a potential winner, but turned the ball over on the inbounds pass to set up Chicago’s winning play.
TIP-INS
Hornets: Coach James Borrego, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Walker each were assessed technical fouls in the first half.
Bulls: Guard Kris Dunn sprained the MCL in his left knee on Monday against Dallas and will be sidelined four to six weeks. Dunn injured the knee in the second quarter, but continued to play, finishing with nine points and seven assists before fouling out.
UP NEXT
Hornets: Host Chicago on Friday night.
Bulls: At Charlotte on Friday night.
BULLS 112, HORNETS 110
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Batum
37:36
6-15
0-1
3
4
0
13
Williams
33:02
4-12
2-2
8
1
1
11
Zeller
21:19
5-8
4-4
6
2
0
14
Lamb
28:08
5-9
0-0
3
3
2
12
Walker
35:33
5-14
10-11
3
6
2
23
Monk
24:13
2-8
4-4
2
3
5
9
T.Parker
17:18
5-10
0-0
2
2
1
10
Kidd-Gilchrist
16:06
2-3
0-0
2
2
6
6
Hernangomez
13:50
1-2
5-6
5
0
2
7
Bridges
12:55
2-4
1-1
2
0
1
5
Totals
240:00
37-85
26-29
36
23
20
110
Percentages: FG .435, FT .897. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Walker 3-9, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-2, Lamb 2-3, Batum 1-6, Monk 1-6, Williams 1-6, T.Parker 0-1, Bridges 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 6 (12 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Batum, Bridges, Lamb, Walker, Williams). Turnovers: 6 (Batum 3, Monk 2, Walker). Steals: 5 (Williams 2, Batum, Lamb, Walker). Technical Fouls: Kidd-Gilchrist, 10:44 second; Walker, 4:31 second; coach Jay Triano, 4:31 second.
Chicago
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Holiday
38:25
3-9
0-0
6
2
4
7
Portis
19:48
2-5
0-0
7
1
3
4
Carter Jr.
29:41
2-7
2-6
7
2
3
6
LaVine
35:42
10-22
11-12
4
5
5
32
Payne
30:51
7-13
0-0
5
4
4
21
J.Parker
30:40
3-7
5-5
9
4
0
11
Arcidiacono
17:15
2-3
5-5
1
2
3
10
Felicio
15:45
3-4
3-4
5
0
1
9
Hutchison
13:00
4-5
0-0
1
0
0
8
Blakeney
8:53
1-2
2-3
0
1
1
4
Totals
240:00
37-77
28-35
45
21
24
112
Percentages: FG .481, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Payne 7-11, Arcidiacono 1-2, LaVine 1-5, Holiday 1-6, Blakeney 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Portis 0-1, J.Parker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 14 (17 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Carter Jr. 2, Holiday, Payne, Portis). Turnovers: 14 (J.Parker 3, LaVine 3, Payne 3, Arcidiacono 2, Carter Jr., Hutchison, Portis). Steals: 4 (J.Parker 2, Felicio, Payne). Technical Fouls: coach Bulls (Defensive three second), 3:33 first.
Charlotte
27
26
29
28
—
110
Chicago
24
30
34
24
—
112
Att.—19,170 (20,917). T—2:23.
Officials—Matt Boland, Ken Mauer, Tyler Ford
