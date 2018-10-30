Hornets’ French connection - Tony Parker and Nic Batum - triggers win over Heat

How fortunate the Charlotte Hornets are that Tony Parker decided to try something new.
The Hornets’ biggest personnel problem the prior two seasons was a reliable backup point guard. Former San Antonio Spurs star Parker signing this summer has already paid off big, including Tuesday’s 125-113 home victory over the Miami Heat.
Parker came up big on the rare night this season when Kemba Walker was good, but not great. Parker and fellow Frenchman Nic Batum combined for 25 first-half points pushing the Hornets to a 10-point halftime lead.
That lead spread to 20 midway through the third quarter and the Hornets held on to improve to 4-4 on the season. They are now 2-0 against the Heat this season, and would clinch a potential tiebreaker over the Heat by winning either of the remaining two meetings with the team that has eliminated them from their past two playoff appearances.
Batum finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Parker had 24 points and 11 assists. Walker went for 19 points and eight assists. Malik Monk added 20 points off the bench.
Three who mattered
Batum: He was aggressive searching for open shots Tuesday.
Parker: What a terrific free-agent signing so far.
Dwyane Wade: Enjoy him while you still can. He scored 19 off the bench for the Heat.
Observations
▪ Strikingly, considering center Hassan Whiteside (who grew up in Gastonia) leads the NBA in both blocks and rebounds, the Heat gave up 32 points to the Hornets in the paint in the first half. Charlotte shot 23-of-39 in that half.
▪ Hornets coach James Borrego went with all the wrinkles in the first half: He played 10 deep by late in the first quarter, went small for a stretch with Marvin Williams at center and played Walker and Parker together.
▪ Unless the Hornets and Heat meet in the playoffs, this was the second-to-last time Wade will play in Charlotte. He plans to retire after this season. The Heat’s other regular-season game in Charlotte this season is March 6.
▪ It’s probably the function of a small sample so far, but the Hornets led the NBA entering Tuesday’s games in shots blocked per game (7.57). Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marvin Williams shared the team lead in blocks with 12 entering the Miami game.
▪ Tuesday was the first of four consecutive Hornets home games and a stretch of 17 of 24 at Spectrum Center. The schedule is front-loaded with home dates in part because Spectrum Center is heavy with non-Hornets events in February and March, including NBA All-Star Weekend and the CIAA and ACC basketball tournaments.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Hornets exercised the third-year option on guard Malik Monk’s rookie scale contract. That guarantees Monk’s 2019-20 salary of about $4 million.
▪ Rookie point guard Devonte Graham was designated inactive, the fourth time in the season’s eight games that has been the case. Borrego said pre-game Graham might play some with the G-League Greensboro Swarm in the near future. The Swarm’s first home game is Nov. 10.
▪ The Hornets held a moment of silence for the victim of the Butler High School shooting and the victims of the synagogue attack in Pittsburgh.
▪ With Willy Hernangomez as the Hornets’ backup center, that meant Bismack Biyombo didn’t play in first half after playing a significant role in the last two games.
They said it
“We’ve got to have someone to give him a break, and I think that’s why I’m here. I’ve just got to step up now.” – Monk on the Hornets’ need for a reliable second scoring option to take some burden off Walker.
“You have to match that competitive will every single possession. The talent speaks for itself, but he has a great will.” – Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on what’s toughest to counteract about Walker.
“I’m surprised that we’re ranked (first) in that area. I thought with the (quick-decision ball movement, we’d see more guys throwing that thing around.” – Borrego on the Hornets entering Tuesday averaging the fewest turnovers in the NBA.
Report card
A OFFENSE: Particularly the bench; it’s been a long time since the Hornets’ reserves had this kind of offensive impact.
B DEFENSE: The Hornets had early trouble giving up Miami 3s, but then that changed dramatically.
B+ COACHING: Borrego trusted the bench and it came through spectacularly.
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell.
.
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell
Comments