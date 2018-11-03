Charlotte Hornets improve to .500, cruise past Cavaliers

The Charlotte Hornets put seven players in double figures, including five reserves, in a 126-94 blowout of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Jeremy Lamb scored a season-high 19 points and Kemba Walker added 18. The Hornets (5-5) got back to .500 after blowing a 19-point third-quarter lead against the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday.
The Hornets complete a four-game homestand at Spectrum Center Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks.
Observations
▪ Larry Drew, acting coach with the Cavs after they fired Ty Lue, bucked what had been a pretty extreme youth movement by using veterans J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver heavily off the bench.
▪ Hornets owner Michael Jordan sat courtside next to the team bench. He was also at practice Friday.
▪ After not scoring in the first half of Thursday’s home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Walker went scoreless for nearly the first 8 1/2 minutes Saturday before two free throws.
Worth mentioning
▪ Hornets coach James Borrego said pre-game it’s likely rookie Devonte Graham will be back with the Hornets Monday after playing two games with the G League Greensboro Swarm Friday and Saturday. Graham had 16 points and 10 assists for the Swarm Friday, but also committed seven turnovers.
▪ Hornets two-way player J.P. Macura scored 27 points for the Swarm Friday and made five of 10 attempts from 3-point range. Borrego said it’s key for rookie guard-forward Macura to show consistent outside shooting to complement his driving and general energy.
▪ Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper attended the Hornets’ game.
They said it
“Tony knows his body well...If we felt he was at risk or could cause further damage, we would sit him.” – Borrego on Parker playing with an elbow sprain.
“I watched him a lot in college. I was always a big fan.” – Kemba Walker on Cavs rookie point guard Collin Sexton.
“I told the guys it’s not going to be everybody’s night every night.” – Cavaliers interim coach Larry Drew about how his team will carry on with top player Kevin Love out at least the next six weeks following toe surgery.
HORNETS 126, CAVALIERS 94
Cleveland
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Dekker
24:09
5-9
0-0
1
0
1
11
Osman
31:48
3-7
3-3
4
3
1
9
Thompson
27:22
4-9
0-0
8
1
1
8
Hill
28:01
1-6
1-1
1
4
3
3
Hood
23:29
3-8
0-0
3
3
3
7
Smith
24:19
4-8
2-2
1
4
2
14
Clarkson
21:24
6-13
0-0
0
0
1
13
Sexton
19:18
1-5
2-2
1
2
4
4
Nance Jr.
16:12
4-7
1-1
4
0
1
9
Korver
14:11
3-6
2-2
1
4
1
11
Nwaba
5:24
0-1
3-4
1
1
1
3
Zizic
4:23
1-2
0-0
2
0
1
2
Totals
240:00
35-81
14-15
27
22
20
94
Percentages: FG .432, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Smith 4-6, Korver 3-5, Hood 1-1, Dekker 1-3, Clarkson 1-4, Sexton 0-1, Osman 0-2, Hill 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 13 (20 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Clarkson, Osman). Turnovers: 13 (Hill 3, Nance Jr. 3, Hood 2, Thompson 2, Korver, Osman, Sexton). Steals: 9 (Clarkson 3, Smith 3, Osman, Sexton, Thompson).
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Batum
26:18
4-9
0-0
8
8
1
9
Williams
22:26
3-6
0-0
3
0
0
7
Zeller
17:38
3-5
0-0
4
2
4
6
Lamb
24:09
8-15
3-3
8
2
1
19
Walker
29:56
6-12
2-2
5
4
1
18
Bridges
22:52
5-7
0-0
3
0
3
12
Monk
21:05
7-14
0-0
1
5
3
16
Hernangomez
20:01
4-4
3-3
7
3
1
11
Kidd-Gilchrist
18:26
5-7
0-0
4
0
0
10
Parker
18:06
5-10
2-3
4
4
1
12
Bacon
7:14
0-0
2-2
1
1
0
2
Biyombo
7:14
2-3
0-0
1
0
1
4
Kaminsky
4:35
0-0
0-0
1
0
1
0
Totals
240:00
52-92
12-13
50
29
17
126
Percentages: FG .565, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Walker 4-9, Bridges 2-4, Monk 2-6, Batum 1-3, Williams 1-4, Lamb 0-2, Parker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 14 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Hernangomez 2, Kidd-Gilchrist 2, Zeller 2, Biyombo). Turnovers: 14 (Parker 3, Walker 3, Batum 2, Lamb 2, Bridges, Kaminsky, Monk, Zeller). Steals: 3 (Batum, Bridges, Lamb). Technical Fouls: coach Hornets (Defensive three second), 4:57 first.
Cleveland
22
30
21
21
—
94
Charlotte
30
29
34
33
—
126
Att.—16,221 (19,077). T—2:00.
Officials—Mike Callahan, Jason Goldenberg, Mark Ayotte
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell
