Defensive identity, Marvin Williams give Charlotte Hornets 3rd win over Pistons

Whether this is significant won’t become apparent until April, but the Hornets have already won a season series against an Eastern Conference peer.
The Hornets topped the Detroit Pistons 98-86 on Friday at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are 3-0 against the Pistons in a four-game series, so if the two teams finish with the same record, the Hornets own the tiebreaker.
The Hornets led from midway through the first quarter with some of the best defense of their season. Coach James Borrego shook up his rotation in the second half of Wednesday’s comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, leaning toward defense and experience, and stuck with that lineup Friday. The victory improved the Hornets to 16-15.
Marvin Williams finished with a season-high 24 points and made a career-high seven 3-pointers. Kemba Walker added 22 points.
Blake Griffin led the Pistons with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
The Hornets held the Pistons to a season low in points. Detroit (15-15) shot 39 percent from the field and 24 percent from 3-point range.
Three who mattered
Marvin Williams: He set a career high for 3s in a game midway through the third quarter with his sixth make.
Willy Hernangomez: His minutes have been sporadic since mid-November. He made the most of 20 minutes as the backup center Friday with 11 points and six rebounds.
Blake Griffin: Pistons star overcame a struggle from 3-point range (0-of-4).
Observations
▪ Seriously strange early stat in this game: By the end of the first quarter the Pistons had taken 10 free throws, to none for the Hornets. That’s rare, even more so when the home team was the one with no free throws.
▪ The Hornets’ first free throw came 14 minutes and 40 seconds into this game on a Pistons technical foul. Jeremy Lamb made the foul shot.
▪ Borrego trimmed back on practice this week, looking to keep his veterans fresh. The Hornets didn’t practice Sunday or Monday and Thursday only non-starters scrimmaged full-court. Also, Borrego didn’t have the veterans come in for a gameday-morning shootaround.
▪ Turnovers have been up some lately for the Hornets. They committed nine in the first half, but they weren’t particularly costly, resulting in only four Pistons points.
▪ Second-season guard Malik Monk was out of the Hornets’ rotation for the second consecutive game as Borrego leans toward experience and defense.
Worth mentioning
▪ Center Bismack Biyombo was designated inactive Friday. That’s the fourth consecutive game he was the inactive player for the Hornets and the seventh consecutive game when he didn’t play.
▪ This was the last of five consecutive games at Spectrum Center, the longest homestand of the season.
▪ Hornets center Cody Zeller fouled out with about 4 1/2 minutes left.
They said it
“I like this little breakup for them — not bringing them in every single morning, giving them time to rest and recoup..” — Borrego on reducing practice the past week.
“It’s a new NBA. Two or three years ago people would have been questioning your coaching, whether you’re not coaching them hard enough.” — Pistons coach Dwane Casey on the NBA trend to more breaks from practice as the season progresses.
Report card
B- OFFENSE: Was a big struggle to make a shot in thw fourth quarter..
A- DEFENSE: Forced the Pistons into two shot-clock violations and lots of turnovers..
A COACHING: The tighter rotation, leaning toward veterans and defense, good for a second consecutive victory.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments