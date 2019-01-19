NBA star Steph Curry’s ‘Moon Landing’ sneakers sold for astonishing amount at auction

A winning bidder paid $58,100 at a charity auction on eBay this week for NBA star Stephen Curry’s pair of signed, game-worn “Moon Landing” sneakers.

Curry came up with the idea for the sneakers after he questioned in a podcast -- jokingly, he later said -- whether U.S. Apollo 11 astronauts actually landed on the moon in 1969.

Curry’s “flippant, playful claim” “instantly went viral,” ESPN’s Nick DePaula reported Jan 4.

NASA invited Curry to tour its lunar lab, an invitation Curry accepted in December, Reuters reported.

And retired astronaut Scott Kelly tweeted Dec. 15 about having a “great chat” with Curry on Instagram live “about our shared views on space & #STEM education. Now let’s talk about shooting 3s on the moon!”

Great chat w @StephenCurry30 on IG live today! Enjoyed talking about our shared views on space & #STEM education. Now let’s talk about shooting 3s on the moon! With 1/6th gravity, the 3-pt line should be at 142’ & court ~2 football fields long. Thoughts? https://t.co/FBjOnwVvB0 pic.twitter.com/mPp3QFXx5R — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) December 16, 2018

How cool that the “moon shoes” that @StephenCurry30 is wearing in tonight’s game will soon turn into microscopes, robots, and other STEM resources in Bay Area classrooms?! https://t.co/mI6I9cBk3G — DonorsChoose (@DonorsChoose) January 4, 2019

The live auction for the sneakers began Jan. 6, Curry tweeted that day, saying all proceeds would go to STEM education initiatives in the San Francisco Bay area through @DonorsChoose, the nonprofit classroom funding site for public school teachers.

The Moon Landing shoes are officially live for auction! All proceeds are going to STEM education initiatives in the Bay Area through @DonorsChoose Check them out at https://t.co/GIuzmdZs8Q pic.twitter.com/lpU9BsQ0a1 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 7, 2019

Darren Rovell of The Action Network, a sports betting news site, reported the winning bid this week.





$58,100: What Stephen Curry’s signed, game-worn “Moon Landing” shoes sold for yesterday, money benefits schools thorough @DonorsChoose. pic.twitter.com/NMd5WYUECK — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 14, 2019

The winning bid, however, fell far short of the all-time record for a pair of game-worn basketball shoes.

The record was set in 2017 for a pair of “beat-up Size 13 sneakers” that Michael Jordan wore during the gold-medal game at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, which sold for $190,373.80, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time.