Celtics surge past Hornets in 3rd quarter, coast to win without All-Star Kyrie Irving

Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jayson Tatum scored 20 points, and the Boston Celtics rolled over the Charlotte Hornets 126-94 on Wednesday night despite Kyrie Irving’s absence.
Terry Rozier had 17 points and tied a career high with 10 assists in place of Irving, who missed his second straight game with a left hip strain.
Marcus Morris scored 15 points, Al Horford had 14 and Gordon Hayward 12 for the Celtics, who won for the seventh time in eight games.
Kemba Walker had 21 points to lead Charlotte, well short of the 43 he scored in a 117-112 home win over Boston on Nov. 19.
Malik Monk scored 16 points, Nicolas Batum added 13 and Marvin Williams 10 in Charlotte’s third loss in five games.
Morris knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing with 6:49 left in the third period to put Boston ahead 76-69 and started a 25-6 quarter-ending run.
The Celtics led 98-75 after three and ran the lead up to 35 during the fourth.
TIP-INS
Hornets: After playing 19 minutes in Monday’s win against the Knicks, point guard Tony Parker sat to rest his sore right ankle. Rookie two-way guard Joe Chealey was active for the first time in his NBA career. ...Coach James Borrego said center Cody Zeller, out since Dec. 31 while recovering from right hand surgery, is “about a week away” from returning.
Celtics: Irving, who last week earned his sixth All-Star selection in eight seasons, missed his second straight game with an injury the team believes he suffered during Saturday’s loss to Golden State. “Hopefully he'll be available Friday (against the Knicks). If not, Sunday,” coach Brad Stevens said. Boston improved to 6-2 without Irving this season.
UP NEXT
Hornets: Begin three-game homestand Friday night versus Grizzlies.
Celtics: Visit New York on Friday night before Super Bowl Sunday showdown with Thunder at home.
CELTICS 126, HORNETS 94
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Batum
26:38
6-11
0-0
2
3
13
Williams
27:23
4-4
0-0
2
0
10
Biyombo
13:34
1-3
0-0
5
1
2
Lamb
23:10
2-7
0-0
5
2
6
Walker
26:31
9-20
1-1
1
0
21
Monk
25:52
6-14
1-1
2
3
16
Bridges
21:53
1-5
0-0
3
1
2
Graham
18:56
2-8
1-3
1
1
6
Kidd-Gilchrist
18:51
3-5
0-0
1
3
6
Bacon
12:00
2-4
0-0
4
2
5
Kaminsky
8:50
1-4
0-2
3
0
3
Hernangomez
8:37
1-1
0-0
2
0
2
Chealey
7:45
1-3
0-0
0
1
2
Totals
240:00
39-89
3-7
31
17
94
Percentages: FG .438, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 13-40, .325 (Monk 3-10, Williams 2-2, Lamb 2-5, Walker 2-7, Bacon 1-2, Kaminsky 1-3, Batum 1-4, Graham 1-5, Bridges 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 12 (22 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Bacon, Biyombo, Bridges, Monk, Walker). Turnovers: 12 (Batum 3, Graham 2, Hernangomez 2, Lamb 2, Biyombo, Bridges, Walker). Steals: 7 (Batum 2, Graham, Kidd-Gilchrist, Monk, Walker, Williams).
Boston
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Morris
26:45
6-11
2-2
7
1
15
Tatum
27:04
9-15
0-0
5
1
20
Horford
24:11
7-9
0-0
7
1
14
Rozier
27:04
5-10
4-4
5
1
17
Smart
29:00
1-6
0-0
2
3
3
Brown
29:37
10-18
2-2
10
1
24
Hayward
23:31
5-10
1-2
5
1
12
Wanamaker
15:05
2-3
0-0
1
1
5
Theis
14:52
1-1
3-4
7
3
5
Baynes
8:57
1-2
0-0
1
0
2
Ojeleye
7:45
2-4
2-2
1
1
7
Yabusele
6:09
1-1
0-0
2
0
2
Totals
240:00
50-90
14-16
53
14
126
Percentages: FG .556, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Rozier 3-5, Tatum 2-5, Brown 2-8, Hayward 1-1, Wanamaker 1-1, Ojeleye 1-2, Morris 1-3, Smart 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 10 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Horford 2, Theis 2, Hayward, Smart, Tatum). Turnovers: 10 (Brown 2, Hayward 2, Smart 2, Horford, Morris, Rozier, Yabusele). Steals: 10 (Rozier 3, Hayward 2, Horford 2, Brown, Smart, Wanamaker).
Charlotte
28
31
16
19
—
94
Boston
35
28
35
28
—
126
Att.—18,624 (18,624). T—1:54.
Officials—Kevin Scott, Tony Brown, Natalie Sago
