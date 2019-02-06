Charlotte Hornets

Rookie Luka Doncic’s triple-double leads Mavericks over Hornets

By Rick Bonnell

February 06, 2019 11:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets coach on Dallas Mavericks

After the Dallas Mavericks’ big trade, Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego was preparing for a very different roster Wednesday.
Luke Doncic can’t really be a rookie, can he?

The Dallas forward assembled a triple-double of 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in pushing the Mavericks to a 99-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Center. Doncic’s performance was enough to overcome a third-straight game of 30 or more points from Hornets All-Star guard Kemba Walker.

Walker finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, but his pass out of the corner with 47 seconds left went out of bounds, signaling the last realistic hope for a Hornets team that fell to 26-28.

kemba-mavericks.JPG
Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, left, defends Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker in the first half of Wednesday’s NBA game in Dallas. Walker scored 30 points, but the Hornets lost 99-93.
Tony Gutierrez AP

The Mavericks (25-28) swept the season series, winning in Charlotte earlier this season.

Three who mattered

Walker: In the first half, he was pretty much the Hornets’ whole offense.

Doncic: Rookies assembling triple-doubles aren’t common events.

Harrison Barnes: Reportedly headed to Sacramento before Thursday’s trade deadline, the Dallas starting guard and former Tar Heels star was put on the bench to protect Mavs’ deal in the third quarter.

Observations

▪ Tony Parker (back strain) missed his eighth game this season and the Hornets entered Wednesday 0-7 without him. The only qualifier on that was most of those games were versus opponents who were favored regardless. The significant exception was the loss in Atlanta in November.

▪ Parker was the only Hornets player held out Wednesday. The Hornets didn’t sit out anyone to protect bodies before Thursday’s trade deadline; they’ve been in talks with the Memphis Grizzlies about possibly acquiring center Marc Gasol, who didn’t travel with the Grizzlies to Oklahoma City for their next game.

▪ The Clippers’ 75 percent shooting from 3-point range (18-of-24) in Tuesday’s comeback victory over the Hornets tied for second-highest in NBA history for teams with 20 or more attempts in a game.

▪ Parker sitting out meant Hornets rookie Devonte Graham filled in as backup point guard.

▪ The Mavericks shook up their roster recently with the trade with New York for injured star Kristaps Porzingis. Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said pre-game he’d be winging it for a while with Dallas’ rotations, fitting in several new players.

Worth mentioning

▪ NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was in Dallas, and attended Wednesday’s game. Obviously, he’ll be in Charlotte next week for All-Star Weekend.

▪ The Hornets brought back Dwayne Bacon Wednesday from a three-game assignment with the G-League Greensboro Swarm.

▪ Hornets center Cody Zeller, in his second game back from a fractured right hand, continued to play as a reserve Wednesday.

They said it

“I think people were a little skeptical how it would translate to the NBA, and obviously it has. He sees the game at an extremely high level. He looks like he’s been in the league four or five years already” – Hornets coach James Borrego on Doncic.

“We’ve all been trying to find that next Dirk, and there are a number of them now in the NBA.” – Borrego how Nowitzki’s ability to play as a big man with perimeter skills changed NBA culture.

“There are a lot of potential distractions in the NBA. You can blow all that out by going out and competing.” –Carlisle, when asked if it’s hard to keep players focused with the trade deadline looming Thursday.

Report card

C OFFENSE: They found some scoring balance in the second half.

C- DEFENSE: The 32 first-half points the Mavericks scored in the lane were really excessive.

C COACHING: Looked like some carryover in Hornets’ performance from blowing a big lead Tuesday to the Clippers.

MAVERICKS 99, HORNETS 93

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Batum

35:16

6-13

0-0

2

1

14

Williams

26:04

2-7

0-0

5

4

5

Biyombo

23:06

0-1

2-4

3

3

2

Lamb

28:33

6-16

3-4

5

2

15

Walker

36:33

10-22

6-6

11

2

30

Zeller

24:41

4-6

1-2

13

3

9

Bridges

21:09

2-5

0-1

1

0

4

Monk

19:43

3-9

0-0

2

1

7

Kidd-Gilchrist

13:28

0-4

0-0

3

0

0

Graham

11:27

3-6

0-0

2

1

7

Totals

240:00

36-89

12-17

47

17

93

Percentages: FG .404, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-37, .243 (Walker 4-11, Batum 2-9, Graham 1-3, Monk 1-5, Williams 1-5, Bridges 0-1, Lamb 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 14 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 9 (Biyombo 3, Batum 2, Bridges, Kidd-Gilchrist, Lamb, Monk). Turnovers: 14 (Walker 4, Batum 2, Biyombo 2, Graham 2, Kidd-Gilchrist, Lamb, Monk, Zeller). Steals: 9 (Batum 2, Bridges 2, Walker 2, Graham, Williams, Zeller).

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Barnes

25:50

4-13

0-0

3

0

10

Finney-Smith

33:10

7-11

0-0

10

0

15

Kleber

28:40

5-7

0-0

7

3

11

Brunson

30:24

4-11

0-3

7

1

8

Doncic

34:40

5-20

7-9

10

1

19

Powell

26:57

4-7

3-3

12

1

11

Hardaway Jr.

26:27

5-16

0-0

4

2

12

Harris

14:50

1-2

2-2

3

2

5

Nowitzki

14:33

3-5

0-0

0

2

8

Burke

4:29

0-2

0-0

1

0

0

Totals

240:00

38-94

12-17

57

12

99

Percentages: FG .404, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 11-36, .306 (Nowitzki 2-4, Barnes 2-6, Hardaway Jr. 2-9, Doncic 2-10, Kleber 1-1, Finney-Smith 1-2, Harris 1-2, Brunson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 13 (10 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Powell 2, Hardaway Jr., Harris, Nowitzki). Turnovers: 13 (Doncic 3, Harris 3, Kleber 2, Barnes, Brunson, Burke, Finney-Smith, Hardaway Jr.). Steals: 8 (Brunson 2, Powell 2, Doncic, Finney-Smith, Hardaway Jr., Kleber).

Charlotte

20

26

25

22

93

Dallas

27

25

22

25

99

Att.—19,606 (19,200). T—2:16.

Officials—Mike Callahan, Kevin Cutler, Courtney Kirkland

Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell

Rick Bonnell

Rick Bonnell is a sportswriter/columnist for the Charlotte Observer. He has been in Charlotte since 1988, when the NBA arrived, and has covered the Hornets continuously. A former president of the Pro Basketball Writers Association, Bonnell also writes occasionally on the NFL and college sports.

