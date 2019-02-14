Charlotte Hornets

Magic wins 5th straight, ends 13-game skid vs Hornets

By Bill Fay Associated Press

February 14, 2019 10:23 PM

ORLANDO, Fla.

The Orlando Magic ended a 13-game losing streak to Charlotte, routing the Hornets 127-89 on Thursday night behind 21 points from reserve Terrence Ross.

The Magic has won five straight for the first time in more than three years. Nikola Vucevic had his fifth straight double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jonathan Isaac scored 16 points.

The Magic led 71-36 at halftime, their biggest lead in any game this season. Guard D.J. Augustin drilled a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second half and the Hornets never got closer than 29 points after halftime.

Malik Mon scored 15 points, Jeremy Lamb had 14 and Cody Zeller added 13 for the Hornets.

It was Orlando’s first victory over Charlotte since Dec. 16, 2015.

Charlotte started poorly and got worse throughout a forgettable first half. The Hornets were only 6 of 24 in the first quarter and were already down 15 by the end of the period. The deficit grew to 36 when Orlando outscored the Hornets 16-6 in the final three minutes of the half.

The Magic dominated the game at both ends of the court, but most of it was fueled by a relentless defense that limited Charlotte to 26.4 percent shooting for the half.

All-Star Kemba Walker, who has made a career of shooting down the Magic during the 13-game winning streak, was 1 for 10 at the start and only 4 of 17 by halftime. He had a plus-minus rating of minus-27 at halftime and only played seven minutes in the second half before sitting down for the night.

Orlando was almost as good offensively, getting contributions from every player, especially the fast-developing Isaac. The Magic’s top pick in the 2017 draft had 13 points and six rebounds at halftime, and was the anchor at the back end of the team’s defense. Charlotte hit just nine of 25 shots in the paint in the first half.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Poing guard Tony Parker (back) and center Bismack Biyombo (knee) sat out. Charlotte is 1-10 without Parker. ...The Hornets are 1-10 when they score fewer than 100 points.

Magic: Isaac’s streak of seven straight games with two or more blocks ended. ...Orlando is limiting opponents to 39.6 percent shooting during its five-game winning streak.

MAGIC 127, HORNETS 89

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Batum

25:28

3-7

3-4

7

3

9

Williams

22:23

2-7

0-0

8

2

5

Zeller

29:41

4-10

5-6

7

2

13

Lamb

17:48

6-10

1-2

4

2

14

Walker

27:40

4-20

2-3

2

1

10

Monk

24:30

7-16

0-0

4

2

15

Bridges

21:42

3-6

0-0

2

2

6

Graham

21:38

1-5

0-0

2

0

2

Kidd-Gilchrist

13:38

0-2

0-0

2

1

0

Mack

11:39

1-5

4-5

2

2

6

Hernangomez

9:51

0-2

4-6

5

0

4

Bacon

8:41

0-1

0-0

0

1

0

Kaminsky

5:21

2-3

0-0

0

1

5

Totals

240:00

33-94

19-26

45

19

89

Percentages: FG .351, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 4-31, .129 (Kaminsky 1-2, Lamb 1-2, Williams 1-3, Monk 1-7, Bacon 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Batum 0-2, Graham 0-4, Walker 0-7). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 8 (9 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Graham 2, Batum, Bridges). Turnovers: 8 (Batum 3, Bridges 2, Graham, Lamb, Mack). Steals: 6 (Walker 2, Zeller 2, Batum, Mack).

Orlando

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Gordon

31:34

4-17

1-1

11

3

10

Isaac

26:42

6-9

2-2

6

1

16

Vucevic

25:37

7-13

2-3

11

2

17

Augustin

21:52

3-5

0-0

1

0

8

Fournier

27:17

5-12

1-2

3

4

12

Briscoe

26:08

2-5

0-0

8

4

6

Ross

21:49

8-15

2-3

1

0

21

Iwundu

20:35

2-2

5-6

3

0

11

Birch

17:02

4-4

0-0

4

1

8

Grant

5:21

2-3

1-1

0

0

6

Frazier Jr.

5:21

2-3

0-0

0

0

4

Martin

5:21

2-3

0-0

1

0

6

Jefferson

5:21

1-1

0-0

1

0

2

Totals

240:00

48-92

14-18

50

15

127

Percentages: FG .522, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Ross 3-8, Briscoe 2-2, Iwundu 2-2, Augustin 2-3, Martin 2-3, Isaac 2-4, Grant 1-2, Vucevic 1-2, Fournier 1-6, Gordon 1-6, Frazier Jr. 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 7 (5 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Augustin, Birch, Isaac, Iwundu, Ross, Vucevic). Turnovers: 7 (Gordon 2, Vucevic 2, Briscoe, Isaac, Iwundu). Steals: 6 (Fournier 2, Gordon, Grant, Isaac, Vucevic).

Charlotte

18

18

31

22

89

Orlando

33

38

27

29

127

Att.—18,846 (18,846). T—2:03.

Officials—Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Dedric Taylor, Tony Brothers

  Comments  