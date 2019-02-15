Charlotte Hornets

All-Star Saturday Night rosters

Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry, left, and his brother, Seth Curry of the Portland Trail Blazers, spoke to students on Friday during the fourth annual Jr. NBA Day at the Charlotte Convention Center. Saturday night, the Currys will compete in the All-Star Weekend’s 3-point shooting contest at Spectrum Arena.
The lineups for All-Star Saturday Night

At Spectrum Center

TV: TNT, 8 p.m.

SKILLS CHALLENGE

Participant, Team

Pos

Ht

Wt

Mike Conley, Memphis

G

6-1

175

Luka Doncic, Dallas

G-F

6-7

218

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento

G

6-3

175

Nikola Jokic, Denver

C

7-0

250

Kyle Kuzma, L.A. Lakers

F

6-9

220

Jayson Tatum, Boston

F

6-8

208

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando

C

7-0

260

Trae Young, Atlanta

G

6-2

180

THREE-POINT CONTEST

Participant, Team

Pos

Ht

Wt

Devin Booker, Phoenix

G

6-6

210

Seth Curry, Portland

G

6-2

185

Stephen Curry, Golden State

G

6-3

190

Danny Green, Toronto

G-F

6-6

215

Joe Harris, Brooklyn

G-F

6-6

218

Buddy Hield, Sacramento

G

6-4

214

Damian Lillard, Portland

G

6-3

195

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee

F

6-8

222

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas

F

7-0

245

Kemba Walker, Charlotte

G

6-1

184

SLAM DUNK

Participant, Team

Pos

Ht

Wt

Miles Bridges, Charlotte

F

6-7

225

John Collins, Atlanta

F-C

6-10

235

Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City

G

6-5

198

Dennis Smith Jr., New York

G

6-3

195

