Dave Chappelle hand-delivers tickets to south Charlotte couple scammed on Craigslist

On Thursday night, Dave Chappelle hand-delivered tickets to his Valentine’s Day comedy show to a south Charlotte couple who were scammed out of hundreds of dollars trying to buy tickets on Craigslist.

Chappelle also sat down to chat with the couple and took pictures with several people in the hotel restaurant.

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle speaks at the press conference at the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto. Chappelle is among eight recipients who will honored by Harvard University with the W. E. B. Du Bois Medal during a ceremony on Oct. 11, for contributions to black history and culture. Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

On Wednesday, WBTV reported that a south Charlotte woman claimed she and her husband paid a seller on Craigslist hundreds of dollars for tickets to see comedian Chappelle at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, but never received the tickets.

Deidra Dickens said her husband, Eddie, loves Chappelle, so when she heard he was going to perform in Charlotte, she thought it would be great to get tickets. Unfortunately, she missed her chance to get tickets at the box office and chose to look on Craigslist.

Deidra Dickens was thrilled to find tickets at the end of a row, as her husband often needs a wheelchair in public and seating can be tricky.

“They were seats one through four, so those would be great, because I could put my husband in seat one at the end of an aisle and that kind of good stuff,” Deidra Dickens said.

She hoped the show would be a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for her husband. She said they wanted to take another couple to the show and decided to contact the seller about buying all four available tickets.

“They said they were available,” Deidra Dickens said. “The person said they could provide proof of purchase, so I was like, ‘great.’ ”

She transferred $500 to the seller through the Apple Pay online payment service. “I was having good faith, and it cost me $500,” Dickens said.

The seller never sent her the tickets and stopped communicating with her as soon as she sent the money, she said.

“You have no empathy or goodness, or, I don’t know, maybe no soul,” she told WBTV.

Dickens filed a report with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a fraud report with her credit card company.

The couple seemed overjoyed Thursday night as they received the tickets and met Chappelle at the Omni Charlotte Hotel in uptown Charlotte.

“Always get your tickets from reliable sources,” Chappelle said as he gave the couple tickets.

“Holy moly,” Deidra Dickens told WBTV. “Dave Chappelle handing us tickets to the show. I cannot even describe how I’m feeling right now.”

Chappelle offered a positive message for fans looking to purchase tickets: “It’s good that people know always to get your tickets from reliable sources and take any opportunity that’s presented to you to be kind, especially if it’s something easy to do,” Chappelle told WBTV in an interview.

Chappelle, who performed two shows at the Blumenthal Thursday night, recently won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album.

“It was a huge honor,” he said. “I want to shout out all the other nominees, especially Chris Rock and Patton Oswalt. Those are my brothers. They have a special place in my heart, but everybody, all the comedians, keep fighting the good fight. I’ll see you out there on the road.”

WBTV is a news partner of The Charlotte Observer.