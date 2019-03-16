Charlotte Hornets survive Bradley Beal; now can they overcome South Beach?

Overcoming Bradley Beal’s 40 points is one thing. Overcoming the allure of South Beach? Well, we’ll see.
The Charlotte Hornets’ playoff chances are flickering at best. Friday, they blew on the cinders and got them to glow a bit with a 116-110 road victory over the Washington Wizards. That victory, combined with the Miami Heat’s home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, cut the Heat’s lead for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference to one game.
That means if the Hornets can beat the Heat in Miami on Sunday afternoon, they have some hope. The problem is that an afternoon game in Miami follows a night off in Miami. Lots of temptations to have some fun. Lots of potential not to be quite sharp at tip-off.
Those of us who were at Game 7 of the first-round playoff series in 2016 — a 106-73 blowout — know how cruel afternoon games at American Airlines Arena can be for the Hornets.
When the Hornets got back to their locker room postgame in Washington, word spread there was a mechanical problem with their charter flight. Maybe not being in Miami any longer than necessary wouldn’t have been the worst thing for their playoff chances. This game will demand great focus, and consistency hasn’t been the Hornets’ trademark in a 31-37 season so far.
Still, Friday was encouraging on several levels. The Hornets had a great first quarter — a rarity — and led by as many as 21 points. This victory broke a two-game losing streak.
Some things Friday that seemed to matter if they last beyond one game:
Freshness
The Hornets had three days off between Monday in Houston and Friday in Washington. The rest showed. All-Star Kemba Walker, who has looked exhausted at times lately, attacked from tip-off. He had nine quick points and ended with 28.
“It’s a grind, man,” Walker said. “We’re trying to do what we can to get back to these playoffs. Everyone is tired at this point in the season. Everyone on every single team in this league.”
That break provided some healing: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (left knee strain) and Nic Batum (eye abrasion) were back. Tony Parker, who missed the past two games for rest, sure looked different with 16 points off 7-of-12 shooting. The more Parker can play, the less coach James Borrego has to burden Walker with extra minutes.
Defense
The Hornets have been generally reliable this season offensively. When they lose, it’s typically about defense. Probably the most telling statistic in this game was the Hornets converting 17 Wizards turnovers into 27 Charlotte points.
“I thought we played great defense tonight,” Walker said of Washington’s turnovers. “I thought it was us. They might tell you different. I thought we were tied together.”
That expression — “tied together” — isn’t something you could consistently say this season about the Hornets’ defense, but Walker’s description Friday was accurate.
Experience
The Hornets aren’t a young team. They believe they belong in the playoffs because they have a core of veterans used to being there. Friday, they played that way.
Parker was dynamic in the second quarter, scoring seven of the Hornets’ 26 points. That allowed Walker to get some rest after his initial burst.
Then, Batum hit two corner 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to hold off a Wizards run that had trimmed the Hornets’ lead to six. The frustration some Hornets fans feel toward Batum (and specifically his $120 million contract) is understandable, but Friday his poise in making those clutch shots was crucial.
Depth
The Hornets played without their starter at center; Cody Zeller missed his second straight game with a sore left knee and his status for Sunday is iffy. Also, power forward Marvin Williams missed Monday in Houston with illness and looked off Friday, missing his first seven shots.
So this team needed a boost from players outside the core group. They got it from center Bismack Biyombo and forward Dwayne Bacon. Biyombo’s defense was a factor in Wizards center Bobby Portis’ 1-of-7 shooting (Portis had tormented the Hornets several games this season).
Bacon, a week removed from assignment with the G-League’s Greensboro Swarm, scored 13 points and played 30 minutes — including 10 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter.
That Bacon is playing in clutch time is no small surprise, but he’s offering the defense Malik Monk hasn’t.
The Hornets will need a break like that, maybe several, to somehow get to the playoffs next month.
