How Kemba Walker being named All-NBA would impact the Hornets re-signing him

What Hornets must do to retain Kemba Walker. Free agent Kemba Walker excepts to Charlotte Hornets to show him how they will win before he commits to re-signing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Free agent Kemba Walker excepts to Charlotte Hornets to show him how they will win before he commits to re-signing.

If Kemba Walker is named to the All-NBA team — the announcement is expected Thursday — the reward could be much more than a trophy.

By being All-NBA, point guard Walker would become eligible for a “supermax” contract, worth as much as $221 million over the next five years. That would increase the potential advantage the Charlotte Hornets have to re-sign him in July. But it could also raise the cost of retaining him by more than $30 million.

The three All-NBA teams include six guards. Five guards appear to be locks to make the cut, in voting by media who regularly cover the NBA: James Harden, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving. That last spot probably comes down to a close call between Bradley Beal, Klay Thompson and Walker, who averaged a career-best 25.6 points and was an All-Star for the third consecutive season.

The All-NBA team took on greater consequence when it became a qualifying factor for what the NBA called the Designated Veteran Player Exception — nicknamed “supermax” — in the collective bargaining agreement. Only the Hornets could offer Walker this contract, which is intended to help teams retain elite free agents.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Under NBA rules, the Hornets already have the option to guarantee Walker more money than any other team. If Walker isn’t eligible for the supermax, the Hornets can offer Walker as much as $190 million over five years. The most any of the other 29 teams can offer Walker is $140 million over four years; one less year and smaller year-to-year raises.

The Hornets aren’t required to make Walker a supermax offer if he’s eligible. However, he is expected to be a coveted unrestricted free agent in July. Among the teams that have the cap space to pursue him: the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks. (Walker grew up in New York).

Walker is completing a four-year, $48 million contract that has been one of the biggest bargains in the NBA. So it seems unlikely he would agree to play at any significant discount to remain with the Hornets.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said at the season’s conclusion the team “will do everything that we can” to re-sign Walker.

“There has not been a player with this franchise like Kemba Walker,” Kupchak said in his end-of-season media availability. “He is a once-in-a-generation kind of player.”

Following the season, Walker said money won’t be his only consideration in where he signs; he wants to feel confident he’ll have a chance to win in the postseason. In Walker’s eight seasons in Charlotte, the Hornets made two playoff appearances and haven’t advanced to the second round.

“I think now the work begins for those guys,” Walker said of the front office improving the Hornets’ talent. “They’ll figure it out.”

Clogged cap

Upgrading the Hornets’ talent base won’t be easy; the team’s salary cap is clogged with expensive contracts even before Kupchak addresses unrestricted free agents Walker and Jeremy Lamb. The Hornets have about $98 million in contract obligations, including what they will pay the 12th pick under the rookie scale.

Re-signing Walker and doing much else to the roster could cross next season’s luxury-tax threshold, expected to be around $132 million. The Hornets have never before paid the NBA’s luxury tax, which would add millions to their player costs without assuring the Hornets would break a three-season absence from the playoffs.

Qualifying for the supermax also would raise the stakes on how long Walker will continue playing at an elite level. The Hornets’ all-time scorer (12,009 points), Walker turned 29 on May 8. He would be 34 at the end of a five-year contract. He’s been durable (missing just five games over the past four seasons), but at 6-foot-1 and 184 pounds he’s a relatively small player who takes a beating constantly driving to the rim.

Supermax, super-complex

Former Charlotte Christian and Davidson star Curry was the first player to sign a supermax in 2017. Harden and Westbrook have since done the same.

However,, the results have been mixed as far as teams using that tool to retain superstars: Kawhi Leonard sought a trade out of San Antonio, rather than sign a supermax with the Spurs, and Anthony Davis has asked for a trade out of New Orleans under similar circumstance.

So the supermax has raised expectations for stars’ compensation without necessarily stabilizing rosters.