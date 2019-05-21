How Charlotte Hornets rookie Miles Bridges took ownership of his season Thursday

Hornets’ Miles Bridges takes big questions on dunking, Flint, NBA All-Star Miles Bridges will represent the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019 NBA All-Star dunk contest. The Observer's Mike McCray catches up with him a week before the game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miles Bridges will represent the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019 NBA All-Star dunk contest. The Observer's Mike McCray catches up with him a week before the game.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges went on Twitter on Tuesday to blame himself for not making the NBA’s All-Rookie team.

Former Michigan State star Bridges, the 12th pick in the 2018 draft, finished 18th overall in balloting for the 10-player All-Rookie team. Bridges called himself to task for his performance this past season.

“I didn’t get snubbed. I played like (expletive) all year. I don’t deserve to be on any team. Next year will be different.” Bridges posted on his Twitter account.

Bridges had a slow start as a rookie but was moved into the starting lineup in February and had a strong final month. He finished the season averaging 7.5 points and four rebounds.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak and coach James Borrego praised Bridges’ improvement in postseason media availabilities. But Kupchak also said it’s important Bridges doesn’t get satisfied, after earning a starting spot as a rookie.

Bridges was far outside the top 10 rookies in voting by media members who regularly cover the NBA. He received one first-team vote and four votes for second-team.