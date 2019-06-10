Why Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker has a packed summer of global travel ahead

Hornets general manager on Kemba Walker’s free-agency General manager Mitch Kupchak on Kemba Walker saying the chance to win more will factor heavily in his free agency decision. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK General manager Mitch Kupchak on Kemba Walker saying the chance to win more will factor heavily in his free agency decision.

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker has been named to the Team USA roster headed to Las Vegas for training camp this summer and, presumably, China in September for the World Cup.

Walker, an unrestricted free agent in July, was one of 20 players who got the initial invitation, along with two other point guards: James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Team USA, coached by the Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs, will hold training camp in Las Vegas Aug 5-9. Following selection of a roster, Team USA will play a series of scrimmages against other national teams before traveling to China. The World Cup games will be played in eight Chinese cities between Aug. 31 and Sept. 15.

Walker was invited to a Team USA mini-camp last summer. Since then, he was voted an All-Star Game starter in February and was recently named third-team All-NBA.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Walker, who grew up in New York City, has prior experience with USA Basketball, playing in the FIBA Americas championships in 2008.

Hornets guard-forward Nic Batum is expected to play in the World Cup for France. Willy Hernangomez is a possibility for the Spanish team.