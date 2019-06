Charlotte Hornets Trey Phills, son of late Hornets star, talks about his NBA prospects June 14, 2019 12:59 PM

Former Charlotte Christian and Yale standout Trey Phills talks about his NBA future. His first predraft workout was with the Charlotte Hornets, the team his father played for. Bobby Phills died in a car wreck in 2000 when Trey was 3.