Power forward Jalen McDaniels drafted No. 52 overall by Hornets in NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets used the second of their two second-round picks on San Diego State forward Jalen McDaniels. Idaho Statesman (Boise)

Jalen McDaniels

Height: 6-10. Weight: 195.

Drafted: Second round, 52nd overall.

Position(s): Forward

College: San Diego State.

What he offers: He has potential as a small-ball big. McDaniels can bring a defensive impact thanks to his 7-foot wingspan and length.





Worth mentioning: Two separate women have filed civil lawsuits against the former SDSU player. They say McDaniels recorded them performing intimate acts without consent and sharing the video with friends, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The cases are still ongoing.

Bet you didn’t know: McDaniels is one of 13 players in the nation to play in at least 60 games since the start of the 2017-18 season. He averaged 13 points, 7.5 rebounds, recorded 100 assists and shot at least 50 percent from the field.