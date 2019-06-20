NBA Draft: Celtics make former Providence Day star Grant Williams’ dream come true

NBA Draft: Former Providence Day star Grant Williams picked by Boston Celtics What it looked like when former Providence Day and Tennessee star Grant Williams was picked by the Boston Celtics with the No. 22 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What it looked like when former Providence Day and Tennessee star Grant Williams was picked by the Boston Celtics with the No. 22 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft

Thursday night, Grant Williams’ NBA dream came true.

The former Providence Day star and two-time SEC player of the year at Tennessee was drafted in the first round by the Boston Celtics. As the pick went up on ESPN, dozens of Williams’ close friends and family -- and the entire coaching staff from Providence Day -- bathed him in hugs and cheers at a draft party in Ballantyne.

“Man, I’m blessed,” said Williams, 20. “It means the world because a team like Boston is historically great. My grandfather loves the team.”

Williams, a 6-foot-8 power forward, led Providence Day to the 2016 N.C. Independent Schools state championship, beating a High Point Christian team that featured future Kentucky star and NBA lottery pick Bam Adebayo.

In college, Williams became the first two-time SEC player of the year at his school since the ‘90s. As a junior last season, Williams averaged 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists, earning All-American honors.

Thursday, he became the ninth Tennessee player since 1968 to be a first round NBA draft pick and the first since Tobias Harris in 2011.

“I’m amazed and I’m excited to get out there,” Williams said of heading to Boston. “I’m excited to wear that Celtic green and to be able to compete on the court for coach Brad Stevens and my teammates....(Boston officials) said ‘enjoy the moment and enjoy the night. We’ll talk when things settle down.’ They said, ‘We’re glad to have you,’ and I’m glad to be a part of the organization. I couldn’t be more thankful.”



