No Malik Monk on Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster

Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Malik Monk apparently won’t play at Las Vegas summer league.

The Hornets announced their summer roster Saturday, and it did not include Monk, going into his third NBA season. While it’s common for players to be done with summer league after two NBA seasons, Monk hasn’t established himself in the Hornets’ rotation. Dwayne Bacon, selected in the same draft as Monk, will play in Las Vegas.

When asked about summer league following the draft June 20, Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said it was then unresolved whether Monk would choose to participate.

“We’re kind of working our way through it right now. Maybe,” Kupchak said then of Monk. “He falls into a different category as a third-year player” not obligating him to participate.

“He may just come and be a part of the team, and play a couple of games. Dwayne may play just a couple of games. That’s normally how it goes with the veterans...The most important part is the four days we have camp here (Monday through Thursday) and then the first couple of games in Vegas.”

The summer roster includes 18 players. The Hornets will cut some players before flying to Las Vegas Thursday afternoon. The first game is Friday at 9 p.m. EDT against the Golden State Warriors.

The summer roster includes all three draft picks -- PJ Washington, Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels -- and three players from last year’s roster: Bacon, Miles Bridges and Devonte Graham. Also on the roster: Arnoldas Kulboka, a Hornets second-round pick who played in Europe last season, and J.P. Macura and Joe Chealey, who played mostly for the Greensboro Swarm last season on two-way contracts with the Hornets.

Others on the summer roster: Francis Alonso (UNC Greensboro), Torin Dorn (N.C. State), Robert Franks (Washington State), Isaiah Hicks (North Carolina), Greg Malinowski (Georgetown), Kennedy Meeks (North Carolina), Josh Perkins (Gonzaga), Kerwin Roach (Texas) and Elijah Thomas (Clemson).