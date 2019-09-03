Charlotte Hornets adding a point guard option a month from training camp

Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak discusses first-round pick PJ Washington Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak discusses the team’s first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Kentucky forward PJ Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak discusses the team’s first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Kentucky forward PJ Washington.

The Charlotte Hornets are in the process of adding free-agent point guard Kobi Simmons for training camp, an NBA source confirmed.

Simmons, 6-foot-5, played 35 games for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2017-18 season and a game with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. He has played primarily in the G-League since going unselected in the 2017 NBA draft. A former McDonald’s high school All-American, Simmons played one college season at Arizona before turning pro.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the Hornets’ interest in Simmons.

A month out from training camp, the Hornets have 18 players under contract. The Hornets haven’t yet signed the second of their two second-round picks, San Diego State forward Jalen McDaniels, but still have a two-way contract slot available.

The Hornets lost their top two point guards from last season, with three-time All-Star Kemba Walker signing with the Boston Celtics and Tony Parker retiring after one season in Charlotte. The Hornets acquired Terry Rozier in a sign-and-trade with the Celtics and have Devonte Graham, who took over Parker’s minutes late last season as a rookie.

Typically, NBA teams carry three point guards on the roster. Second-round pick Cody Martin has play-making skills but had an uneven performance at Las Vegas Summer League, suggesting he might not be ready to be the third option at point guard next season.