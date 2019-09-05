Hornets sign Virginia Tech guard Hill; roster one away from preseason capacity

Duke’s RJ Barrett (5) drives to the basket between Virginia Tech’s Justin Robinson (5), left, and Virginia Tech’s Ahmed Hill (13) during the first half of Duke’s game against Virginia Tech in their NCAA Sweet 16 game in Washington, D.C., Friday, March 29, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The Charlotte Hornets signed Virginia Tech guard Ahmed Hill to a two-way contract Wednesday, leaving their preseason roster at 19.

That’s one spot away from the maximum 20 for NBA training camps. The Hornets are yet to sign one of their two second-round picks, Jalen McDaniels. The Hornets extended a minimum-salary tender offer to McDaniels on Tuesday, which would protect the team’s draft rights should McDaniels play outside the NBA next season.

Hill, 6-foot-5, shot 39 percent from 3-point range for four seasons with the Hokies, then 41 percent from the NBA 3-point line playing for the Brooklyn Nets’ summer-league team. He was not selected in June’s NBA draft after averaging 13 points for the Hokies last season.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak used both his two-way slots on undrafted free agents. Just after the draft, Washington State forward Robert Franks got the other Hornets two-way spot, intended for developmental players who will spend most of the season in the G-League.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Two-way contracts do not come with a significant financial guarantee, so the Hornets aren’t locked into keeping Franks and Hill in those spots. The Hornets have 13 players under guaranteed contracts. NBA teams can carry up to 15 players on a regular-season roster, plus the pair of two-way slots.

The Hornets drafted Kentucky’s PJ Washington 12th overall and Nevada’s Cody Martin 36th, and both are signed. Former San Diego State forward McDaniels was chosen 52nd among 60 picks. He didn’t play much on the Hornets’ summer-league team, averaging 13 minutes, 3.6 points and 1.4 rebounds.