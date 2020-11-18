W. Charlotte star Patrick Williams is a lottery pick. Here’s the NBA team he’ll play for

Former West Charlotte High All-American Patrick Williams is officially a pro.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the number 4 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. Prior to Wednesday, there had been four Charlotte players to ever go in the top 10: Stephen Curry was No. 7 in 2009; Antawn Jamison No. 4 in 1998; Walter Davis No. 5 in 1977; and Bobby Jones was No. 5 in 1974.

Williams joined that list after becoming one of the most sought after players in this draft with his stock rising over the past week.

Two years ago, Williams was a senior at West Charlotte High School and led the Lions to the N.C. 4A championship game. After a freshman season at Florida State where he was ACC Sixth Man of the year, Williams declared for the draft and was initially seen as a mid first round pick.

He began to rise as NBA scouts favorably compared his game to Golden State forward Draymond Green. Like Green, Williams can play — and defend — all five positions on the floor.

“I had Williams sort of in the 15-to-20 range at the end of the (college basketball) season,” ESPN’s Jay Bilas said, “but the more you watch of him on tape, the more you’re going, ‘He’s just scratching the surface of how good he’s going to be.’

“He’s long-armed, super strong, athletic. His hands are huge and he really makes a lot of impact plays. ... I think Patrick Williams, in the long run, is going to be really good.”

Williams said he tried to sell teams on his versatility.

“In today’s NBA,” he said earlier this month, “you might have (6-foot-6, 230-pound), Draymond Green at the (power forward spot) or (6-6, 215-pound) Andre Iguodala. I think we saw it a lot with the Miami Heat in the playoffs. You had pretty much all guards on the floor. So being able to switch everything and guard every position, and play your position on offensive end, it kind of helps each and every team. That’s one of my biggest strengths at 6-8, 6-9, 230 pounds — being able do everything.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

