Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk tests positive for the coronavirus

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk has tested positive for COVID-19, and will miss at least the next several days of training camp before being cleared to practice.

Hornets coach James Borrego revealed that Friday, following the team’s first group practice of the preseason at Spectrum Center. Borrego said Monk is showing no symptoms.

“He’ll probably be out a few more days,” Borrego said during a media conference call. “Unfortunately, he’s been out the last few days. Look forward to getting him back soon. We’re following all the protocols, and making sure he’s healthy, No. 1, but he is asymptomatic.”

A team source confirmed Wednesday that a Hornet was one of 48 NBA players to test positive during the league’s pre-camp screening, but did not identify the player. The NBA tested 546 players.

The NBA’s health and safety protocols for the 2020-21 season requires one of two paths for a player to return after testing positive for COVID-19: Either going at least 10 days since the first positive test or symptom onset, or having two negative PCR (i.e. nasal swab) tests at least 24 hours apart.

This is a big season for Monk, entering the final year on his rookie-scale contract. He had the best month of three NBA seasons last February, but then was suspended by the NBA under the anti-drug program.

Monk was reinstated during the season pause between the March 11 halt and the restart at Disney near Orlando, Fla. Monk was with the Hornets for a two-week mini-camp in October and November, for each of the eight teams not included in the restart.

Monk will be a free agent (the Hornets could restrict his free-agency with a $7.3 million qualifying offer) after this season, unless the Hornets sign him to an extension.

Monk took responsibility for his suspension in an interview during that mini-camp.

“I did it. I took my consequences for it,” Monk said of the suspension, which cost him eight games and roughly $200,000 in salary. “I think I’m making up for it right now.”

“I’m in a great place with my mind and my body. The responsibility now is even bigger for me to stay like this, instead of swerving off a little bit.”