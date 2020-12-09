Charlotte Hornet Malik Monk nears clearance to practice after positive COVID test

Malik Monk is close to being cleared to begin practicing with the Charlotte Hornets after he tested positive for COVID-19 before training camp.

Monk is awaiting medical clearance to begin two days of individual workouts that would be a prelude to returning to group practice. Under NBA protocols, he would have had to isolate for 10 days, returning two negative tests 24 hours apart, before those individual workouts would be approved by Hornets and league medical personnel.

Hornets coach James Borrego described Monk as “very close” to a return, adding, “I would guess he’s (allowed) in our building today, if not then tomorrow.”

Monk was one of 48 players to test positive for COVID-19 in the NBA’s pre-camp canvassing. He was the only Hornet diagnosed with COVID-19. Borrego said last week that Monk had not shown symptoms of the disease.

Borrego said Monk is the only Hornet among 20 players in training camp at Spectrum Center to have missed practice time. The Hornets play the first of four preseason games Saturday night at home against the Toronto Raptors.

The Hornets haven’t played since their season was halted March 11 in Miami by the pandemic. The Hornets were not among the 22 NBA teams chosen as part of the league’s restart on Disney’s campus near Orlando, Fla., to complete the season.

Monk had his best sustained stretch in his three NBA seasons in February. Over 13 games, he averaged 17 points and shot 45.3% from the field. He played more aggressively, driving hard to the rim rather than settling for jump shots.

Then his season abruptly ended Feb. 26 when the NBA suspended him under the league’s anti-drug policy. Monk was reinstated during the three months the NBA was on hiatus.

Monk was part of the Hornets’ two-week mini-camp in late October. He took responsibility in an October interview for his suspension.

“I did it. I took my consequences for it,” Monk said of the suspension, which cost him eight games and roughly $200,000 in salary. “I think I’m making up for it right now.

“I’m in a great place with my mind and my body. The responsibility now is even bigger for me to stay like this, instead of swerving off a little bit.”

This is a huge season for Monk, the last on his rookie-scale contract from being the 11th overall pick in the 2017 draft after a single season at Kentucky.

Monk told The Observer in February he wasn’t emotionally prepared for the NBA when he turned pro following one college season. Kentucky coach John Calipari recently said in an interview with Charlotte radio station WFNZ that he wishes upon reflection he had been harder on Monk that one season in Lexington.

If the Hornets don’t extend Monk’s contract, they would instead have the option to restrict his free agency next summer with a one-season, $7.3 million qualifying offer.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak has called Monk as talented as any player on last season’s roster. However, the Hornets now have a crowded backcourt; in addition to starting guards Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier returning, the Hornets drafted LaMelo Ball third overall.