Hornets’ Malik Monk: Ten days away was ‘terrible;’ how soon will he be ready to play?

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk reacts to a play resulting in a turnover against the Orlando Magic during third quarter action at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, January 20, 2020. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Missing the first week of training camp was “terrible,” Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk says, but shouldn’t wreck his preseason.

Monk tested positive for COVID-19 in a pre-camp NBA-wide screening. While he didn’t show symptoms, he had to isolate for 10 days, have multiple negative tests, then work out individually Thursday and Friday. Saturday was his first chance to be with his teammates again.

“Sitting out 10 days was terrible! I couldn’t do anything but watch basketball. I watched a lot of it, too,” Monk said via a media conference call.

Monk wasn’t scheduled to play in Saturday’s first preseason game against the Toronto Raptors at Spectrum Center. But he feels he can catch up quickly.

“All the work I put in over the summer? It won’t be that long until I’ll be back,” Monk said. “I put in a lot of good and hard work.”

Monk is coming off an odd end to last season. He played the best sustained stretch of his three-season Hornets career in February, averaging 17 points on 45.3% shooting from the field over 13 games.

Then, he was suspended by the NBA under the anti-drug policy, and missed the last eight games of the season, before being reinstated during the NBA’s three-month hiatus.

“I was young. You make mistakes and learn from them. Now, I’m able to be back here with the team and I’ve got to take advantage of that,” Monk said Saturday. “I’ve got to be an adult about it. I’ve got my process down, I’ve got my routine down. I’m in a good place with my mind and everything.”

This is a huge season for Monk, the last under his rookie-scale contract from being drafted 11th overall in 2017. Unless the Hornets sign him to an extension, Monk will be a free agent next summer. The Hornets can restrict his free agency with a $7.3 million qualifying offer.

Hornets coach James Borrego said Thursday there was an outside chance Monk could play in Monday’s second preseason game against the Raptors. But more likely, Monk’s first appearance would be in the second pair of games in Orlando, Fla, against the Magic Dec. 17 and 19.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“He has a good base — in the off-season, he had some good work,” Borrego said Thursday. “Hopefully he’s not lost all the work he’s put in. I don’t anticipate that.”

The Hornets are loaded at guard this season, with starters Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier returning and Charlotte using the No. 3 overall pick to draft LaMelo Ball. Also, free agent small forward Gordon Hayward figures to be a go-to-scorer and ballhandler in the half-court.

Monk still figures to get plenty of opportunities; general manager Mitch Kupchak has called Monk the most talented player on Charlotte’s roster last season. Monk’s play in February reinforced that positive impression.