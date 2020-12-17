Charlotte Hornets cut down on turnovers, beat Orlando Magic for first preseason victory

The Charlotte Hornets had a bit of a breakthrough for this preseason: They stopped throwing the ball away.

Committing just seven turnovers over the first three quarters was big Thursday in Orlando in the Hornets’ 123-115 preseason victory over the Magic.

Five observations off Thursday’s game:

Ball’s long-ball

Charlotte rookie LaMelo Ball making three of his first 15 shots, over the two home preseason games against the Toronto Raptors, was a reminder shooting isn’t his strength. But he made three 3-pointers, off seven attempts, in the first half, when the Magic defense gave him lots of room.

If the NBA had a normal offseason — a June draft, summer league and three months until training camp — Charlotte’s coaches might have worked with Ball’s shooting form. But for now, if it goes in enough to keep opponents honest guarding Ball off the drive, that’s OK.

Protect possession

Charlotte had committed 48 turnovers in the two home losses to the Raptors. There were a variety of factors in that: New players, a faster pace, more players empowered to handle the ball and going nine months without a game.

Coach James Borrego said he’d be patient initially about the giveaways because of the circumstances. However, he expects the regular-season average to be no higher than 15 per game. The Hornets averaged the fewest possessions in the NBA last season, the only one of 30 teams at under 100. Giving away those possessions in volume just won’t do.

Don’t forget Rozier

The offseason acquisitions of Ball and small forward Gordon Hardaway added two more ball-dominant players to the Hornets’ mix. Guard Terry Rozier (20 points and seven rebounds) was the big free-agent acquisition in the summer of 2019, and he already adjusted his role when Devonte Graham entered the starting lineup 10 games into last season.

Rozier still starts, and he showed why with 12 of the Hornets’ first 14 points Thursday. Rozier says he’s comfortable either on or off the ball offensively; he’s been a fine catch-and-shoot guy from 3-point range since coming to Charlotte. He’s also been more of a vocal leader this preseason. Rozier isn’t being marginalized by these roster additions.

Hayward’s minutes

Hayward missed this game, after he was diagnosed with a fracture at the base of his right (shooting) pinkie finger. The prognosis is Hayward won’t require surgery and is listed as day-to-day. Coach James Borrego chose to start Cody Martin in Hayward’s absence. Borrego said pre-game he considers Martin the Hornets’ best “pound-for-pound defender.”

Charlotte’s depth should be much improved this season. A second unit that includes Ball, Miles Bridges, Martin and his twin brother, Caleb, Malik Monk and a much improved Jalen McDaniels offers length and versatility. Borrego left Bridges in the second unit, rather than moving him back to small forward as a starter. Borrego sees big opportunity in Bridges consistently playing against backup power forwards.

Core players

Borrego said he can’t afford to go deep into his reserves with only four games in this truncated preseason. Borrego didn’t use any of the rookies other than Ball, nor the players on two-way contracts. The Hornets and Magic play again Saturday.