Deeper look at the Charlotte Hornets: Strengths, weaknesses, player-by-player analysis

The Charlotte Hornets are sick of being irrelevant. What are they going to do about that?

“The Hornets, we haven’t been a good organization for a long time,” forward Miles Bridges said during training camp. “Let’s be honest about it — everybody here, we’re tired of that.”

If the Hornets are serious about breaking a four-season streak of missing the playoffs, this team absolutely must do something about possessions. They were the only NBA team last season failing to average 100 or more possessions per game.

That was partially due to being the NBA’s worst defensive-rebound team. It’s surprising that wasn’t particularly addressed in the draft or free-agency (unless you count acquiring second-round big men Vernon Carey and Nick Richards, who likely won’t play much this season).

Combine that with so many turnovers this preseason (19.8 per game), and the Hornets would have to be dynamic offensively and defensively to be one of the top-eight teams in the Eastern Conference. Data-driven news site FiveThirtyEight projected the Hornets with just an 8% chance of being one of the eight playoff teams in the East.

Sizing up the Hornets as a group, and individually, heading into Wednesday’s season-opener in Cleveland:

Strengths

This team should be deeper and more diverse offensively this season, if simply for the additions of Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball. The Hornets are paying Hayward $120 million over the next four years, so the expectation is he significantly improves the offensive efficiency as a scorer and facilitator.

Borrego likes his team’s unselfish approach: As a group, the Hornets were willing passers last season, although that resulted in only being ranked 19th in assists (23.8 per game).

Miles Bridges, Ball and Malik Monk, plus the ongoing development of Cody and Caleb Martin and Jalen McDaniels, should make this the best second unit in some time for a Hornets team that hasn’t been deep lately. That means better competition for minutes and being better equipped to respond to injuries (and to potential illness in a pandemic).

Weaknesses

It’s surprising that general manager Mitch Kupchak didn’t find a rebounder in free agency. Acquiring Hayward ate up tons of salary-cap space, but defensive rebounding was such a pronounced weakness. To assume the players who were deficient as rebounders last season will improve dramatically this season seems unrealistic.

The shooting needs to improve significantly, as well: The Hornets finished last season last in field-goal percentage (43.4%) and 19th among 30 teams in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

The Hornets finished last season with the NBA’s fourth-worst plus-minus ratio (minus-6.7 points per game), yet finished ahead of eight teams in win percentage (.354 at 23-42). That was largely due to them performing well in the clutch in close games. Counting on them to be that clutch late in close games again this season is a wishful assumption.

Projected starters

Devonte’ Graham (6-foot-2, 185)

▪ Position: Point guard/shooting guard

▪ Key 2019-20 stats: 18.2 ppg, 7.5 apg, 37.3% from 3-point

▪ Analysis: Graham won’t have the ball constantly, as he did last season, which reflects the additions of Hayward and Ball. He was great from 3-point range last season, but struggled in the mid-range.

Terry Rozier (6-foot-1, 190)

▪ Position: Shooting guard/point guard

▪ Key 2019-20 stats: 18 ppg, 40.7% from 3-point

▪ Analysis: Rozier adapted to Graham moving into the starting lineup, playing more shooting guard last season and being highly effective in catch-and-shoot situations (41% from 3). He has been more vocal, in taking on leadership responsibilities this preseason.

Gordon Hayward (6-foot-7, 225)

▪ Positions: Small forward/power forward

▪ Key 2019-20 stats: 17.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 4.1 apg. (with Boston Celtics)

▪ Analysis: The Hornets went to extremes to acquire Hayward, stretching the salary-cap implications of Nic Batum’s final $27 million over three seasons. Hayward, recovering from a broken finger, should be the go-to guy as a scorer and facilitator.

P.J. Washington (6-foot-7, 236)

▪ Position: Power forward/center

▪ Key 2019-20 stats: 12.2 ppg., 5.4 rpg.

▪ Analysis: Washington greatly struggled in the four preseason games (29.5% shooting and averaged three turnovers per game). That prompted coach James Borrego to say Washington has “got to play better. He’s got to be in better shape.”

Cody Zeller (7-foot, 240)

▪ Position: Center

▪ Key 2019-20 stats: 11.1 ppg, 7.1 ppg.

▪ Analysis: A sneaky stat worth mentioning — Zeller missed just two games due to injury last season (a hip contusion in late November), after several seasons when he struggled to stay healthy. Zeller is fine with being either a starter or reserve and enters the final year on his contract.

Reserves

(Listed in alphabetical order)

LaMelo Ball (6-foot-7, 181)

▪ Position: Point guard

▪ 2019-20 stats: 17 ppg., 7.6 rpg., 6.8 apg. from Australian league

▪ Analysis: To quote Borrego, Ball “oozes confidence.” He is a creative and daring passer, particularly in transition. Bridges and Washington, in particular, will be the recipient of numerous lob passes for dunks. Ball’s shot mechanics need work (he went 26% from the field in the preseason).

Bismack Biyombo (6-foot-9, 255)

▪ Position: Center

▪ 2019-20 stats: 7.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg.

▪ Analysis: Biyombo and Zeller shared the center playing time pretty evenly in the preseason (each roughly 17 minutes per game). Biyombo is still limited offensively, but he’s this team’s best post defender. He’s also a mentor to young players, including Ball and Malik Monk.

Miles Bridges (6-foot-7, 225)

▪ Position: PF-SF

▪ 2019-20 stats: 13 ppg, 5.6 rpg.

▪ Analysis: Bridges has thrived in his new role — primarily as a power forward with the second unit, after starting at small forward last season. He’s defending well, boosting the team’s energy, and getting to the rim.

Vernon Carey (6-foot-10, 270)

▪ Position: Center

▪ 2019-20 stats: 17.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg at Duke

▪ Analysis: Carey dropped about 30 pounds, which improved his draft status to near the top of the second round. He played only six minutes in the preseason games, and won’t be in the rotation anytime soon.

Nate Darling (6-foot-5, 200)

▪ Position: SG

▪ 2019-20 stats: 21 ppg, 3.9 rpg, at Delaware.

▪ Analysis: He went undrafted, then signed a two-way contract with Charlotte. The Hornets will be challenged how best to develop Darling and fellow two-way rookie Grant Riller if there’s no G-League season.

Caleb Martin (6-foot-7, 205)

▪ Position: SG-SF

▪ 2019-20 stats: 6.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg

▪ Analysis: Despite going undrafted, Caleb Martin was in the rotation at the end of last season. While it’s based on a small sample size, his 54% from 3-point range last season is encouraging.

Cody Martin (6-foot-7, 205)

▪ Position: SF-SG

▪ 2019-20 stats: 5 ppg, 3.3 rpg.

▪ Analysis: Borrego called him the Hornets’ best “pound-for-pound defender,” and he started two preseason games in Gordon Hayward’s absence.

Jalen McDaniels (6-foot-10, 205)

Position: PF-SF

▪ 2019-20 stats: 5.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg.

▪ Analysis: McDaniels gained a much-needed 20 pounds since he reported to training camp 15 months ago. He has the versatility to play either forward spot and provide some length on the perimeter.

Malik Monk (6-foot-3, 200)

▪ Position: SG

▪ 2019-20 stats: 10.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg.

▪ Analysis: A positive COVID-19 test caused him to miss the first week of the preseason, and Monk had limited minutes in the last three preseason games. Despite his talent, Monk is at the fringe of the rotation for now.

Nick Richards (6-foot-11, 247)

▪ Position: PF-C

▪ 2019-20 stats: 14 ppg, 7.8 rpg. at Kentucky

▪ Analysis: Athletic for his size, but still needs lots of refinement in his offensive skills. Richards didn’t start playing organized basketball until he was 14.

Grant Riller (6-foot-3, )

▪ Position: PG-SG

▪ 2019-20 stats: 21.9 ppg, 3.9 apg at College of Charleston

▪ Analysis: Riller missed time in the preseason with a left knee injury. He is a player who could benefit from heavy minutes with the Greensboro Swarm, but it remains unresolved whether there will be a G-League season.