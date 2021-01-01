Charlotte Hornets commit 19 turnovers, fall at home to shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies

It’s already clear the Charlotte Hornets play to the level of their competition.

After stunning victories over the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, the Hornets trailed the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies by 24, falling at Spectrum Center 108-93 Friday night.

The Grizzlies (2-3) had just nine players available, due to variety of injuries, including an ankle sprain for star point guard Ja Morant. But Memphis cut off the Hornets’ previously successful transition game and coaxed Charlotte into constant turnovers.

The Hornets fell to 2-3 and traveled to Philadelphia after the game for meetings Saturday and Monday with the 76ers.

Five observations:

Graham’s ongoing struggles





Devonte Graham shot 16 of 52 in the Hornets’ first four games, and went 1 of 10 Friday. He missed five of his six 3-point attempts.

Graham was in the Most Improved Player discussion last season. Coach James Borrego laid it out publicly in training camp that Graham would have the ball less this season, but his plummet in productivity so far goes beyond his usage. With rookie LaMelo Ball playing so confidently as both a creator and scorer, you have to wonder if Borrego might consider replacing Graham with Ball as a starter.

Turnovers, not transition

The Hornets led the NBA in fast-break points entering this game, averaging 20.8. But they had just two transition points in the first three quarters, compared to 17 for the Grizzlies.

The ballhandling was sloppy, with the Hornets committing 19 turnovers, leading to 25 Memphis points.

Biyombo value

The decision to bring back veteran center Bismack Biyombo (one year, $3.5 million deal) continues to look like a great decision by Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak. Biyombo moved into the starting lineup with Cody Zeller’s hand fracture. By halftime Friday, he had 10 points and seven rebounds, battling Memphis center Jonas Valanciunas, who entered this game averaging 12.5 rebounds.

No telling if nine-season veteran Biyombo will start wearing down, at 29 minutes per game, but he’s holding up so far and looks far more sure-handed catching passes and finishing offensively these days. Biyombo reached 4,000 career rebounds Friday.

Bridges’ role further defined

MIles Bridges time as an NBA small forward isn’t ended, but it’s sure trending that way.

Borrego said pregame that he could see Bridges — now a power forward in the second unit — playing some small-ball center in the short run. While Borrego said Bridges is still an option at small forward, it’s clear the momentum is away from the position where the 6-foot-7 Bridges started last season.

With the acquisition of Gordon Hayward, and development by Jalen McDaniels, the small forward spot is solid right now. Bridges’ rugged style is better suited to being a small-ball power forward. He played briefly at center in Wednesday’s road victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Grizzlies’ injury troubles

Memphis had eight players out Friday due to injuries or, in one case, health and safety protocols. Former Duke star Grayson Allen missed the game after being listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.

That meant the Grizzlies were down to nine available players Friday, and every one played at least 15 minutes.