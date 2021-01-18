The Charlotte Hornets just launched a new platform for social justice

Hornets head coach James Borrego said the team started Monday’s practice honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by discussing how each person could embody the principles preached by the civil rights leader, holiday or not.

“Let’s do it everyday by how we live, how we serve, how we see others, see the good in other people on a day-to-day basis,” Borrego said. “... That’s really what we need more than ever today in our country is to live out those words and the life that Dr. King was about.”

Borrego said the Hornets are working to back up a verbal commitment to social justice with action. Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) on Monday launched its Social Justice Platform and website to highlight the team’s latest initiatives for economic mobility, racial equity and voting. The website launch comes on the heels of the 2020 Swarm The Polls campaign, which encouraged voter turnout ahead of the November’s election cycle.

The platform includes information on HSE’s initiatives and links to external resources. The immediate focus for the brand is promoting economic mobility in Charlotte by providing resources, mentorship and educational opportunities, and will then focus on intertwined phases of racial equity and voting.

As part of the platform rollout, the Hornets announced the launch of a virtual Innovation Summit to promote innovators and their concepts through social media. Business groups operated by individuals in a racial or ethnic minority (i.e., individuals who are at least 25% Asian, Black, Hispanic or Native American) are eligible to apply. The winning pitch will receive an investment of $15,000 from the Charlotte Hornets Foundation.

Friday’s home game against the Chicago Bulls will also be themed around economic mobility in partnership with Bank of America. Before and during the game, the Hornets will highlight local efforts and inform fans how they can participate on the Hornets App, through social media and game television and radio broadcasts. The team said it is also restocking libraries today and tomorrow at 15 recreation centers installed in “education deserts” throughout Charlotte last March as part of last year’s Charlotte Hornets Foundation Education Grant.

“While social justice is not a new focus for our organization, we are excited about continuing to be more intentional about how we position our efforts,” HSE president Fred Whitfield said in a statement.

Borrego credited team owner Michael Jordan, who remains the sole principal Black owner of an NBA franchise, with the organization’s continued commitment to social equity and racial justice. Jordan and Nike’s Jordan Brand pledged $100 million over 10 years to fight racism following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and initial grants from that fund focused on voting-rights initiatives. He is also the only current Black majority owner of a full-time NASCAR Cup team, which will make its debut at this year’s Daytona 500 on Feb. 14 with Bubba Wallace behind the wheel.

“I’ve worked for four organizations now in the NBA and there’s no one I’ve seen more committed than the Hornets,” Borrego said. “And it really starts with our owner and his commitment to that and bringing change. It’s not just words. It’s the backing financially. It’s the commitment to put the work in. The value on a day-to-day basis of service and community.”

“This organization lives it,” Borrego added. “They breathe it. They commit to it. It’s not just lip service and I’m proud to work for the only Black owner in the NBA as well. There’s strength in that for our community and for our league as well.”