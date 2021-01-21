How Cody Zeller’s likely return should boost Charlotte Hornets versus Chicago Bulls

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller will likely play for the first time since the season-opener, when the Hornets host the Chicago Bulls Friday.

Zeller is listed as probable, after fracturing the ring finger on his left hand Dec. 23. The time frame for his return, following surgery on Christmas Eve, was four to six weeks.

Zeller was cleared to fully practice Wednesday and Thursday. Hornets coach James Borrego has scrambled for center options in Zeller’s absence, starting veteran Bismack Biyombo and going small-ball at times, with power forward P.J. Washington at center.

Zeller said recently he felt the finger “pop” while guarding Cleveland Cavs center Andre Drummond, and knew from breaking a different finger two seasons ago that “pop” sensation was a fracture.

With Zeller out, Biyombo is averaging 27 minutes per game this season, his highest playing time in eight seasons. The Hornets average about 14 minutes per game with Washington at center and Miles Bridges at power forward; they are good offensively in that lineup (113.5 points per 100 possessions), but suffer on the boards (49.5% of all rebounds) and are just OK defensively (allowing 108.4 points per 100 possessions).

Borrego has not turned to rookie big men Vernon Carey and Nick Richards in Zeller’s absence. Borrego has used a zone nearly a quarter of defensive possessions — by far the most in the NBA — to try to keep big men closer to the rim.

This is a developing story that will be updated.