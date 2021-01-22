Martin twins’ mantra: Adapt to whatever Charlotte Hornets need, not other way around

Cody and Caleb Martin have no misconceptions about who they are in the NBA:

Guys who must always adapt to what the coach wants, not the other way around.

Sometimes they play, sometimes they don’t, as second-season Charlotte Hornets. Their status flip-flops: At first, Cody was getting more run. Lately, Caleb has caught up to, and perhaps passed, twin brother Cody in team status.

They both understand they are replaceable parts. They’ve made peace with that tenuous status.

“Our role is to adjust to the situation, regardless of whether that is one of us playing a lot, and one of us not, or we’re both playing,” Caleb said.

“I think that’s why they like us -- because we adjust to the situation. I’m not going to complain. I’m always going to work, and prove to whoever (is coaching) that I belong on the court. But if I’m not, I’m going to root as hard as I can” for teammates.

Neither of these 6-7 guard-forwards from Davie County was highly valued by the NBA coming out of Nevada, by way of N.C. State. Cody, the better defender of the two, was selected six picks into the second round of the 2019 draft. Caleb, the more natural scorer, went undrafted.

They’ve carved out roster spots, partially because they thrived in the Hornets’ G-League development program with the Greensboro Swarm. By the end of last season, both were in Charlotte’s rotation.

Many more options

However, circumstances changed markedly from last season to now, as far as coach James Borrego’s options at the perimeter positions. Late last season young guys on Charlotte’s roster got minutes almost by default if they showed any promise. Now, with the additions of Gordon Hayward and rookie LaMelo Ball, the opposite is true.

Four wing players -- the Martin twins, Malik Monk and Jalen McDaniels -- are essentially competing for at most two spots in the rotation. Last game, against the Toronto Raptors, Borrego effectively played a 7-man rotation. Beyond those seven, Caleb Martin got five minutes and Monk got four.

Cody Martin, solidly within the rotation at the start of the season, hasn’t played in three of the past nine games. Caleb has now played in 13 straight games.

Asked about that juxtaposition, Borrego praised Caleb as a two-way player, which suggests he’s improved enough on defense that his scoring and shooting ability gives him an edge.

It’s awkward to compete with teammates, but it’s also a reality of NBA career-longevity. Even more awkward when you are competing with a twin brother.

“I don’t feel I’m playing against my teammates,” Caleb said. “I’m not hoping for anybody to play bad.”

Shoot with confidence

It’s easy to identify where Cody must improve: Shooting 23% from 3-point range is a problem on a Hornets team strong on defense and relatively weak on offense. Three-point shooting creates spacing, which is essential to running an efficient NBA offense.

The coaches remind him to have self-faith.

“For me it’s being more aggressive” offensively, Cody said. “Understanding I put in the work this summer; knowing I am a better shooter.”

In the spirit of that “I must adapt to their needs, not the other way around,” Cody isn’t allowing not playing to affect his engagement.

“That’s just part of being a professional; making sure you’re ready and staying sharp whether I’m playing or not,” Cody said. “I think I impact the game -- impact winning -- whether I’m on the floor or off the floor. That’s pointing out things I see” from the bench.

“It’s my job to do whatever I can to help us win.”