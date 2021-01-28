Hornets didn’t have NBA minimum of players on roster. They’re recalling a G-Leaguer

The Charlotte Hornets are recalling rookie Nick Richards from the Greensboro Swarm to meet the NBA minimum of 12 available players.

The NBA advised that since Charlotte has an open roster spot, sending Richards, Vernon Carey and Jalen McDaniels to the G-League bubble meant the Hornets were short one player for the NBA minimum 12 spots. So Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak chose to recall Richards, who was the 42nd overall pick out of Kentucky.

This roster move doesn’t preclude Richards from later joining the Swarm during a 15-game G-League season on Disney’s campus outside Orlando, Fla. The Hornets could assign up to three players under normal contract (Richards, Carey and second-year pro McDaniels), plus their two players under two-way contracts (Grant Riller and Nate Darling).

Sending the four rookies to the Swarm seemed obvious. The Hornets then assigned McDaniels, a 6-foot-10 forward, who was in the Hornets rotation to start the season, then played just three minutes in his last 10 games on Charlotte’s roster.

The Swarm has a 15-player roster practicing to play games at Disney starting Feb. 11 in a field of 18 teams. Hornets assistant coach Jay Hernandez will coach the Swarm this season.

Moving players back-and-forth between the Hornets and Swarm will be more complicated than in a normal G-League season because of travel from Florida and health-and-safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.