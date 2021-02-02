Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball gets 1st of what figures to be many NBA awards

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is the NBA’s Eastern Conference rookie of the month.

Ball just made his first NBA start, filling in for Terry Rozier in an overtime victory Monday over the Miami Heat. Over the NBA season’s first five weeks, he ranked third in points (12.2 ppg.), second in rebounds (5.9), first in assists (6.1) and first in steals (1.5) in this rookie class.

Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings won the award in the Western Conference.

Ball was the youngest player in NBA history to assemble a triple-double, with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists Jan. 9 against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball was 19 years and 5 months at the time.

Ball, a 6-foot-7 point guard, was the third overall pick of the NBA draft in December. He was chosen behind shooting guard Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) and James Wiseman (Golden State Warriors).

Ball was the eighth player in Hornets history to win Rookie of the Month.