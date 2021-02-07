Will P.J. Washington, LaMelo Ball start vs. Wizards for Hornets? It’s been decided

Charlotte Hornets P.J. Washington and LaMelo Ball will be in the starting lineup Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

Coach James Borrego announced that in his pre-game media availability, and said point guard Devonte Graham is out with a groin strain; Washington is returning from a foot sprain.

Rookie Ball, the third overall pick, will make his fourth consecutive start following a career-high 34 points and no turnovers Friday vs. the Utah Jazz.

Borrego listed his starters as Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Washington and Cody Zeller.

Washington will have no minute restrictions, Borrego said.

Washington missed the last two Hornets games after spraining his right foot in the second half of Monday’s road victory over the Miami Heat.

With Washington out at power forward, coach James Borrego tried two different lineups: He moved Miles Bridges into the starting group Wednesday vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Then, Friday vs. the Utah Jazz, Borrego started a three-guard lineup of Ball-Graham-Rozier and shifted Hayward from small forward to power forward.

Rozier returned to the active roster Friday, after missing two games with a sprained right ankle. Graham suffered a groin strain in the Jazz game and was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Wizards.

Borrego said Graham’s status is day-to-day, beyond being out Sunday. The Hornets have a home game Monday night against the Houston Rockets.