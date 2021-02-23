Hornets got good news on Gordon Hayward’s injury; Devonte Graham’s knee still an issue

The Charlotte Hornets avoided the worst injury-wise with leading scorer Gordon Hayward.

Hayward fell hard to the floor with 10 minutes left Monday against the Utah Jazz. The look of severe pain as Hayward held his right hand suggested something serious. But Hayward is listed as questionable to play Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns.

“The report is better than we expected,” Hornets coach James Borrego said of what the team now calls a hand contusion.

Borrego added, “it could have been a lot worse” for small forward Hayward, whose pain level between now and a 9 p.m. tip-off in Phoenix will determine his availability.

The news is seemingly worse for guard Devonte Graham, who will miss his third consecutive game with soreness in his left knee cap. Graham has done some individual workouts, but Borrego said it’s possible Graham will be out through the All-Star break at the end of this six-game West Coast trip.

“There’s a chance he may not play on this trip, and there’s a chance that he could,” Borrego said. “It’s kind of just a wait-and-see right now.”

The Hornets continue to be without reserve guard-forward Caleb Martin, who remains in COVID-19 related protocols.

Hayward fell hard in Utah

Hayward was driving to the rim, guarded by Jazz forward Georges Niang, when he stumbled and reached out with his right hand to break his fall.

Replays showed him writhing in pain, holding his right (shooting) wrist, before leaving for the training room. Hayward never returned to the game.

Hayward signed a four-year, $120 million contract to play for the Hornets, the top NBA free agent to switch teams this offseason. In his 11th NBA season, he is the Hornets’ leading scorer at 21.9 points per game.

Hayward has been injured several times over his past four seasons, topped by a dislocated ankle and broken leg that cost him all but a game of the 2017-18 season with the Boston Celtics.

Hayward had three injuries prior to this one this season: He played the season-opener with a broken finger suffered in the preseason. He also missed a game against the Toronto Raptors with a hip injury and one against the San Antonio Spurs with a sore lower back.

A series of injuries

Graham and possibly Hayward missing the Suns game continues a long string of injuries to key Charlotte players. Starters Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington also missed games in February.

Borrego has used Rozier and LaMelo Ball as his starting backcourt of late. If Hayward can’t play Wednesday, there is no one obvious replacement at small forward.

Borrego could start a 3-guard lineup of Ball-Rozier-Malik Monk. He could also move Miles Bridges or Jalen McDaniels into the starting lineup at small forward.

Ultimately, Borrego is just relieved this Hayward injury doesn’t appear to be long-term.

“We’re low on bodies; we’ve been through a lot so far this season already,” Borrego said. “The best thing we can do right now is stay healthy and stay the course.”