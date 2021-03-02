Going to a Hornets game? What to know on tickets, concessions, social distancing

The Charlotte Hornets will start admitting fans — up to roughly 3,000 — to home games starting March 13 at Spectrum Center.

What do fans need to know about attending the remaining 19 home games this regular season?

Ticket sales

There will be a pre-sale for season-ticket holders. That figures to eat up the seats available for particularly popular games, like the Los Angeles Lakers appearance April 13.

Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, starting at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets online through hornets.com or ticketmaster.com.

Pandemic procedures

Fans will be required to fill out a health screening, which will be available on the Hornets’ phone app. Also, face coverings must be worn while inside Spectrum Center.

Ticketing and concessions

The Hornets will institute a contact-less system to process tickets and to purchase food and beverages. Transactions will be 100% cashless for concessions and souvenirs and apparel.

Also, tickets will be mobile, with fans downloading their tickets onto their phones.

The Hornets App has been expanded to allow guests to order and pay for concessions and retail items on mobile devices while utilizing express pick-up.

Social distancing

Tickets will be sold in pods of 1 to 4 seats throughout Spectrum Center. There will be a limited amount of 1- and 3-seat pods. Each pod will have a six-foot radius surrounding it to maintain proper social distance.

Also, fans will be expected to practice social distancing as they walk around the arena. Entry to and exit from the building will be staggered and organized to avoid congestion.

Security screening

Spectrum Center has updated its security protocols at all entrances to include magnetometers and X-ray machines for touch-free bag checks.

To reduce wait times entering the arena, it is recommended that fans do not bring bags to the games. The only bags allowed in Spectrum Center are tote bags, diaper bags and purses, smaller than 14”X14”X6”