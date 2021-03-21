An open roster spot and cap space isn’t winning Hornets games; get a veteran center

The Charlotte Hornets have been living dangerously, playing more than half this season with an open roster spot.

That has to change. Hopefully by Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. If not then, shortly afterward with a signing. It’s not fair that a team with such a small margin for error has to play shorthanded.

The Hornets got drilled Saturday night by the Los Angeles Clippers 125-98. This is what a real contender looks like: Not only with stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but with depth to be viable at every position.

The Hornets started this game without center Cody Zeller (left shoulder bursitis). By the end of the game, three other starters — P.J. Washington (ankle sprain), LaMelo Ball (wrist discomfort) and Terry Rozier (hip contusion) — were all dinged up. Who knows what that could mean Monday when the Hornets play the Spurs in San Antonio.

The Hornets need to fill that roster spot, ideally with a center. Borrego says he’s open to playing rookies Vernon Carey and Nick Richards, but his actions say otherwise. Neither one plays when a game’s result is still in doubt.

I don’t fault Borrego for that approach. Second-round picks who had no summer league and no time with the coaches between the draft and training camp aren’t likely to be ready for prime time.

Here’s the problem: While it made sense for general manager Mitch Kupchak to go all-in on small forward Gordon Hayward, Kupchak did nothing in the short run to fix obvious flaws in rim-protection and defensive rebounding.

I don’t think a journeyman veteran center would have made a difference Saturday, but I sure think such a player would have come in handy over the season’s first 42 games.

James Borrego: ‘I coach what’s in front of me’

I specifically asked Borrego post-game Saturday if he needs that roster spot filled.

“We’ve got enough bodies. I stay out of that. I coach what’s in front of me and this is my group,” Borrego replied.

“That’s for Mitch and our group to discuss and figure out.”

I get Borrego’s diplomacy: Why second-guess your boss? But the Hornets have a chance to break a four-season streak without a playoff appearance. Such a young team would particularly benefit from post-season experience.

Don’t these coaches and players deserve a full roster to pursue that?

The flexibility/availability balance

Kupchak holding open a roster spot for long stretches isn’t new. His first season with the Hornets (2018-19), he did the same through the Feb. 7 trade deadline, then claimed guard Shelvin Mack off waivers three days later.

Mack did nothing here. He played in four games for a total of 42 minutes. By late that season, then-rookie Devonte Graham played in front of both Mack and Tony Parker.

The flexibility Kupchak built into his salary-cap management this season — an open roster spot and about $4 million in room — is a useful tool in these last five days before the trade deadline. I appreciate the contrarian approach when only two other teams — the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder — have any cap room.

However, flexibility has cost the Hornets availability: Another big body with enough experience that Borrego would be comfortable using him to augment Zeller and Bismack Biyombo.

This team has a screaming need right away for help. I hope Kupchak is of a mind to listen.