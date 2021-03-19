Hornets center Cody Zeller was pulled from starters for the second half versus Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) grabs a rebound in front of Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller has said he’s OK with coming off the bench, but this was a different circumstance Thursday.

Zeller, who had started 20 games this season, was pulled from the second-half starters versus the Los Angeles Lakers. This was by the decision of coach James Borrego, and not injury-related. Borrego added Miles Bridges at power forward and moved P.J. Washington to center.

The Hornets trailed by 15 points at halftime and Zeller had four points and two rebounds in 11 first-half minutes.

The shakeup apparently fueled a comeback, as the Hornets tied the game in the third quarter’s first 5 1/2 minutes. Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball, playing in his native Southern California for the first time in the NBA, drove for a layup with 6:50 remaining in the third quarter for a 64-64 tie.

Zeller started in 20 of his 23 game appearances this season. He has had injuries this season, missing 13 games with a fractured left hand and four games with a left hip contusion.

It’s unclear whether this is indicative of a change in Zeller’s role going forward. Borrego has played lots of small-ball this season, but hasn’t used Washington and Bridges together to start a game this season.

Zeller is in his eighth NBA season, all with the Hornets. His contract expires after this season.

Coming off the bench is nothing new; he was a reserve the season Dwight Howard was a Hornet. Zeller told the Observer in the off-season that starting or playing as a reserve wasn’t of particular importance to him.

“I think it is the most over-rated thing in basketball,” said Zeller in November. “It’s more important who is finishing the game.”