With Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball out, how will the Hornets scramble to find offense?

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, is congratulated by guard Malik Monk following BallÕs basket during first half action on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego will be scrounging the next few weeks for points because injuries are disabling this team’s offense.

Shooting guard Malik Monk will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained right ankle. Point guard LaMelo Ball is already out — likely at least another month — with a broken wrist. That means the Hornets have lost their best playmaker in rookie Ball and an explosive scorer off the bench in Monk.

The Hornets had the lowest scoring output of the season Thursday, totaling 89 points in a road loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Monk suffered his sprain in the fourth quarter Thursday, and Borrego confirmed Friday night that Monk will be out at least two weeks.

Borrego sounded an alarm of sorts before Friday’s road game against the Pacers.

“We’ve got to find offense right now,” said Borrego, whose team entered the Pacers game in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings at 24-23. But they entered Friday’s game only 1 1/2 games better than the 8th-place Boston Celtics, whom the Hornets play on the road Sunday.

Borrego said he’s prepared to make tweaks in his rotation every game going forward to tailor who’s available to the situation.

“It’s going to be different lineups and it’s going to be tinkering throughout each game. I’m probably going to have to play even more small now to find offense. Obviously, LaMelo and Malik were two guys generating a ton of offense for us. On their own, getting downhill, creating for us.”

Monk averages 13.1 points this season, but that understates his impact of late — including a 32-point game March 26 against the Miami Heat.

Ball (15.9 points and 6.1 assists per game) was central to increasing the Hornets’ pace this season. His court-vision and look-ahead passing was creating easy transition scoring opportunities frequently.

Borrego acknowledged after Ball hurt his wrist against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 20 that it wouldn’t be possible for the Hornets to maintain that level of fast break in Ball’s absence. Borrego calls Ball the “engine” of Charlotte’s offense.

The Hornets rode out Ball’s absence initially with better defense, going 4-1 right after the diagnosis. Borrego has started center Bismack Biyombo, primarily a defender, and rationed more minutes to Cody Martin, Charlotte’s top defender, to make that happen.

As Borrego said pre-game Friday, you can’t win many NBA games scoring 89 points. So he might have to compromise some defensively to get enough scoring on the floor to be offensively viable.

Some potential Borrego adjustments:

Going small up-front

Playing small-ball with the 6-foot-7 P.J. Washington at center, alongside 6-7 Miles Bridges at power forward, for long stretches isn’t ideal in matching up size-wise. But it’s a way for Borrego to pursue more interior scoring, particularly with Biyombo’s offensive limitations.

Extending starters’ minutes

Monk’s absence could mean asking small forward Gordon Hayward to play more minutes in the short run. He currently averages about 34 minutes per game.

Without Monk, the Hornets need Hayward on the floor for longer stretches to stabilize the half-court offense.

Go deeper into the bench

Borrego said he might play veteran guard Brad Wanamaker more with Monk out, particularly since either Devonte Graham or Terry Rozier has to be on court throughout games to run the offense in Ball’s absence.

Borrego could also turn more to Caleb Martin and Jalen McDaniels, neither of whom has played much since the All-Star break.

Three-guard offense

Shortly before All-Star break, Borrego experimented with using three-guard combinations, risking that the lack of size would be compensated for by better offensive options.

Borrego said he’s open to more of that, although he’d be doing so without Ball or Monk as options. That would likely mean Wanamaker playing with Graham and Rozier. That typically puts a big defensive burden on 6-foot-2 Rozier to guard the opponent’s small forward.