Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets may be down 4 starters vs. Los Angeles Lakers tonight

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, left, wins the scramble for a loose ball against Miami Heat forward Trevor Ariza on March 26 at Spectrum Center. Rozier is listed as doubtful to play vs. the Lakers tonight.
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, left, wins the scramble for a loose ball against Miami Heat forward Trevor Ariza on March 26 at Spectrum Center. Rozier is listed as doubtful to play vs. the Lakers tonight. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte Hornets will be without starting center P.J. Washington and could also be without leading scorer Terry Rozier for Tuesday’s 8 p.m. home game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Washington was downgraded from probable to out with a sprained ankle. Rozier is doubtful with left knee tendinitis.

The Hornets were already without three key players — starters LaMelo Ball (wrist fracture) and Gordon Hayward (sprained foot) and reserve Malik Monk (sprained ankle).

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Rick Bonnell
Rick Bonnell
Rick Bonnell has covered the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA for the Observer since the expansion franchise moved to the Queen City in 1988. A Syracuse grad and former president of the Pro Basketball Writers Association, Bonnell also writes occasionally on the NFL, college sports and the business of sports. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service