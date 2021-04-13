Charlotte Hornets may be down 4 starters vs. Los Angeles Lakers tonight

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, left, wins the scramble for a loose ball against Miami Heat forward Trevor Ariza on March 26 at Spectrum Center. Rozier is listed as doubtful to play vs. the Lakers tonight. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte Hornets will be without starting center P.J. Washington and could also be without leading scorer Terry Rozier for Tuesday’s 8 p.m. home game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Washington was downgraded from probable to out with a sprained ankle. Rozier is doubtful with left knee tendinitis.

The Hornets were already without three key players — starters LaMelo Ball (wrist fracture) and Gordon Hayward (sprained foot) and reserve Malik Monk (sprained ankle).

