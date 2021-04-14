The Hornets get a bit of good injury news entering game against Cavaliers

The Charlotte Hornets will likely get one of their starters back from injury Wednesday, with guard Terry Rozier listed as probable to play versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rozier, the Hornets’ leading scorer at 20.3 points per game, missed Tuesday’s home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with left knee tendinitis. Rozier was one of four starters out Tuesday, along with P.J. Washington (ankle sprain), LaMelo Ball (wrist fracture) and Gordon Hayward (foot sprain). The Hornets are also without key reserve Malik Monk (ankle sprain).

Those five players represent about 80 points of the Hornets’ 111-point scoring average this season.

Hayward, Ball, Monk and Washington are all out for the Cavaliers game. Also, the Hornets ruled out Nate Darling, who suffered an ankle sprain in the fourth quarter against the Lakers.

The Hornets have lost two in a row, which has dropped them from fourth to seventh place in the tight Eastern Conference standings. The Hornets would get direct admission into a best-of-seven playoff series by finishing top-6 in the East. Finishing seventh through 10th would put the Hornets in a play-in tournament to determine the seventh and eighth seeds in the playoffs.