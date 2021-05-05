Winning impact: The undeniable argument why Hornet LaMelo Ball is Rookie of the Year

The reason LaMelo Ball should win Rookie of the Year in a landslide isn’t about points or assists or rebounds.

It’s about winning. He impacts that so much that it’s changed perception of the Charlotte Hornets.

That’s rare even among the NBA’s top rookies. Many first-season players post gaudy numbers. A few contribute positively to their teams’ fortunes. Very few become the driver of their teams’ success almost instantly.

Ball has, and Tuesday’s 102-99 road victory over the Detroit Pistons illustrated that dramatically.

The Hornets were absurdly shorthanded entering this game. Hours before tip-off, the team announced that two more starters -- power forward Miles Bridges and center P.J. Washington -- were out.

Washington had an excused personal absence. Bridges’ absence is COVID-19 related and will likely cause him to be out for a while. Add that to the losses of Gordon Hayward, Devonte Graham and Cody Martin, and the Hornets were hurting.

So Ball took over: In the fourth quarter, he scored 11 of Charlotte’s 24 points, including two crucial free throws with 5.8 seconds left. Ball grinned widely as he strode to the foul line. He loves accepting this responsibility, this pressure.

“Pretty much growing up, my Pops always said, ‘Fourth quarter!’ -- that the second half always means the most,” Ball said post-game. “Obviously, the fourth quarter is crunch time.”

Crunch time is Ball time. The veterans surrounding him already know that.

“LaMelo came in,” said shooting guard Terry Rozier, “and put us on his back.”

LaMelo Ball knows he belongs

I’ve compared Ball to ex-Hornet Larry Johnson before, not for the way he plays, but for the presence Ball brings to games. Johnson was the 1991 NBA Rookie of the Year in part because he immediately fit on the court with veterans. Ball has similar savvy and confidence.

Ball might be 19, but in basketball knowledge, he could be 30. Teammates say they saw that in the first practice of the preseason, and he’s growing in judgment -- when to attack, when to be patient -- by the month.

“It gets slower and slower,” Ball said of NBA pace. “I’m picking my spots.”

A rocky final seven games

Ball’s “spots” will need to be frequent over the next seven games and beyond. The Hornets are 32-33. clinging to eighth place in the Eastern Conference. There’s a huge difference between eighth and ninth place in the play-in format. The seventh- and eighth-place teams get two chances to win a game and advance to the playoff draw. The ninth- and 10th-place teams are eliminated after one loss.

Bridges, Hayward (sprained foot) and Martin (sprained ankle) all figure to be at least a week away from playing again. The Hornets might get back Graham (knee contusion) and Washington for Thursday’s home game against the Chicago Bulls.

Bottom line: The Hornets will be shorthanded the rest of the regular season. That means Ball being this special isn’t just be tantalizing, it’s essential.

“One of the areas that has surprised me most is his winning plays down the end of games,” coach James Borrego said.

“He’s built for these moments.”