Charlotte Hornets may soon get another key player back for final week of playoff push

The Charlotte Hornets could have back power forward Miles Bridges from a bout with COVID-19 as soon as this weekend’s final two games of the regular season.

Hornets coach James Borrego said as much after practice Wednesday. Bridges has been out the past four games under “health and safety protocols,” the NBA’s term for COVID-19 related issues.

The Hornets just qualified for the play-in tournament and are clinging to 8th place in the East, which would mean they’d have two chances to win one game next week to advance to the NBA playoffs. Bridges won’t be available for Thursday’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but could be back for road games Saturday against the New York Knicks and Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

Borrego said it’s likely Bridges will be back before small forwards Gordon Hayward (foot sprain) or Cody Martin (ankle sprain). Neither of those two figures to be back before a play-in game.

Bridges, who has had a break-out season, has been exasperated with having to sit out as the Hornets chase their first playoff spot since the spring of 2016. It’s unclear how much he would be able to play once he is activated, and Borrego said he will be careful in monitoring the after-effects of the disease.

“We’ve missed him dearly,” Borrego said of Bridges’ absence.

“Every player’s story is different -- every guy has come out of (having COVID-19) differently. For some guys, it takes weeks to recover and feel better. It’s not just athletes, it’s everybody in general. We’re going to have to navigate this one very lightly. We’re going to have to monitor him and make sure his safety and his health are the No. 1 priority.”

The Hornets have had two prior COVID-19 situations involving players: Malik Monk missed the preseason and then P.J. Washington and Cody and Caleb Martin missed varying amounts of time in February. Also, assistant coach Jay Triano was recently out under health and safety protocols.

Bridges averages 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds this season, but his impact has been much greater of late. He has become one of the Hornets’ best shooters, averaging 51% from the field, 41% from 3-point range and 86% from the foul line.

Borrego has said Bridges has reached a level of impact he never anticipated this season. A big part of what has been special about Bridges this season has been his energy and drive. Borrego said that’s something they might have to manage -- that his urgency to help isn’t detrimental to his recovery.

“His drive is gonna say, ‘Play me 40 minutes first night out.’ That’s going to be his mentality,” Borrego said. “He’s losing his mind over there (in quarantine) not being a part of this.

“Knock on wood, we get him back (And then), it will just be a conversation with him, honesty with him, and our entire group making sure that he’s healthy and safe. Beyond that, make decisions on what makes sense for us on a roster/lineup standpoint.”