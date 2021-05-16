Who do Hornets play Tuesday in play-in tournament? Now, we know opponent and time

The Charlotte Hornets blew an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead and fell to the Washington Wizards, 115-110, on Sunday.

That means the Hornets finish 10th in the Eastern Conference and will play a road game against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday in the NBA’s play-in tournament. The winner of that game will play the loser of a Boston Celtics-Wizards game to determine the eighth seed in the East playoffs.

Tuesday’s Pacers-Hornets game is at 6:30 p.m. on TNT. If the Hornets lose to the Pacers, their season is over.

The Hornets closed the regular season with five consecutive losses to finish 33-39. Had they won any of those games, they would have clinched eighth in the East, which holds major advantages in the play-in format. The seventh- and eighth-place teams get two chances to win one game to advance to the playoff draw.

Hornets guard Devonte Graham took a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left that would have tied the game, but it fell off the rim. Graham also had a 3-point miss late in regulation Saturday that would have beaten the New York Knicks. The Knicks prevailed in overtime.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets in scoring with 22 Sunday. The Wizards got 25 points from Bradley Beal, who returned from a hamstring strain. Russell Westbrook finished with a triple-double of 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.