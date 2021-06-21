Will the Hornets good luck streak in the NBA draft lottery continue for a second year?

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announces that the Charlotte Hornets had won the 12th pick during the NBA draft lottery Tuesday in Chicago. AP

The Hornets struck gold last year when they jumped from eighth to third in the NBA’s 2020 draft lottery, breaking what was a 21-year streak of lottery bad luck.

With that pick, they chose LaMelo Ball, who was named the NBA’s Rookie Year last week after averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds. At the time, the Hornets had a 26.2% chance at one of the top four picks.

While the Hornets were lucky to move up last season, their chances this year are even slimmer.

The Hornets, who have the best chance to pick 11th, have a 2.5% chance to move into the top four, and a 1.8% chance to jump up to No. 1. That would be a 10 spot jump. The last and only time that happened was in 1999, when the Hornets jumped from 13th to third and took Baron Davis, a two-time all-star.

The most likely scenarios include the Hornets either remaining at No. 11 (77.4%) or dropping to No. 12 (13.4%). They have a 0.4% chance to drop below 12th.

Before last year’s draft lottery, the Hornets hadn’t moved up since 1999. In that time, the Hornets remained at their same position nine times and fell in the draft four times.

Because of that, they missed out on players like Anthony Davis in 2012, Victor Oladipo in 2013 and Chris Paul and Deron Williams in 2005.

If the Hornets were to jump into the top four, they would likely have their chance at guards Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs and Jalen Green.

However, the Hornets need a center for the 2021-22 season. It was one of their biggest weaknesses last year. CBS Sports’ latest mock draft has the Hornets taking Alperen Sengun, a 6-10, 240-pound center from Turkey, with the 11th pick.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, June 22

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:30 p.m.